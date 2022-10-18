‘She’s out of her depth’ – Views from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s constituency

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Liz Truss’s South West Norfolk constituency have said the Prime Minister looks “out of her depth” after six weeks in office.

David Cain, a retired driver for an out-of-hours doctors’ service who was waiting outside a supermarket in Downham Market on Tuesday, said: “I think she’s out of her depth really.

“I think they’re just delaying the inevitable.

“I think she’s going to have to resign.”

The 63-year-old, from Downham Market, said Ms Truss should not be the one to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election, adding: “She’s not capable of the job.”

He said he has voted Tory in the past but “would not bother voting at the moment”.

Retired upholsterer Jack Sedgwick said: “I think the longer she’s there the bigger lead that the Labour Party will have.”

The 76-year-old, from Downham Market, continued: “I’ve always voted Labour so it’s a bloody good job.”

Mr Sedgwick added: “I’m not a politician, I’m not a financial expert, but the U-turns – she looks out of her depth to me quite frankly.

“If I was her I’d pack it in.”

Retired council worker Heather Cain, who voted Conservative at the last general election, said Ms Truss is “probably not the right person to lead the country”.

The 57-year-old, from Downham Market, said that in the past she has voted for the Liberal Democrats, Labour and “Conservative, I voted for Boris for Brexit”.

But she said she would “find it really hard to vote again”.

“I just don’t think anybody really can do a good job and it’s going to be really hard to get us out of this,” Ms Cain said.

Retired school careers adviser Gordon McInnes, who was walking through Downham Market town centre, said Ms Truss had “lost the plot”.

The 69-year-old, from King’s Lynn, said: “The woman’s lost the plot and we’re going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now.

“Jeremy Hunt, I don’t know if he’s the guy for the job.

“He’s probably better than Truss but I don’t think the NHS would be where they are now mess-wise if it wasn’t for Jeremy Hunt.

“I would like to see a general election tomorrow, not that I think (Labour leader Sir Keir) Starmer has got any fresh ideas.

“It’s just a joke, it’s a joke.”

A woman, who did not stop to talk, said “bring back Boris” and walked off laughing.