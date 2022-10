Putin’s attacks on civilians ‘desperate acts of man losing war’, says UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities are “cowardly” acts by Vladimir Putin, the UK has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were the “desperate acts” of a man losing the war.

Meanwhile Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was preparing for talks in the US about the situation in Ukraine and other issues of shared concern.

The latest strikes left Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 85 miles west of the capital Kyiv, without electricity and water after a missile strike on an energy facility.

Missiles also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in Dnipro.

Mr Cleverly said: “Putin failed to capture Ukrainian towns and cities with tanks, now he tries cowardly drone attacks.

“These are the desperate acts of a man losing a war on the battlefield. It’s why we sent air defence missiles.

“He won’t break the Ukrainians or our resolve to stand with them.”

Damaged buildings in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Western officials said Russia was attempting to destroy Ukraine’s electricity network but its efforts were being hampered by a shortage of high-precision, long-range missiles.

Officials said Moscow was increasingly resorting to Iranian-made Shahed drones to mount attacks because they were running low on stocks of cruise missiles.

However, they said the drones were not a like-for-like substitute as they carried relatively small explosive payloads and were susceptible to being brought down by Ukrainian air defences.

“It is increasingly evident that Russia is pursuing a deliberate strategy of attempting to destroy Ukraine’s electricity network,” one official said.

“Iranian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) are playing an increasingly significant role although we can see that Ukraine is effectively neutralising many of them before they hit their targets.

“They do fly quite slowly so they are much more susceptible to being shot down by small arms and other systems. The tactics have been using them en masse in the hope some get through.”

The official added: “Our assessment is that the ability for the Russians to continue with these saturating barrages of precision weapons is getting to the point now where this will be unsustainable.”

Mr Wallace pulled out of a planned appearance at the Commons Defence Committee to travel to the US.

A defence source said: “The Defence Secretary is in Washington DC to discuss shared security concerns, including Ukraine.

“He will be visiting his counterpart at the Pentagon and senior figures at the White House.”