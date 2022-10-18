Proposals to bring in four-day working week clears first Commons hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Proposals to bring in four-day working week clears first Commons hurdle

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 2.34pm Updated: October 18 2022, 3.14pm
Labour MP Peter Dowd insists a four-day working week would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment (Alamy/PA)
Labour MP Peter Dowd insists a four-day working week would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment (Alamy/PA)

Proposals that would effectively bring forward a four-day working week have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle.

Labour MP Peter Dowd told the Commons it is “time for change” as he made the case for a shorter working week, insisting it would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment.

Under the plans, the official working week would be reduced from 48 to 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker’s ordinary rate of pay.

The MP for Bootle was allowed to introduce his Working Time Regulations (Amendment) Bill despite Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope warning the measures would be “very hotly opposed by everybody on this side”.

The Bill will be considered further at second reading on Friday December 9 2022.

Mr Dowd explained how according to Health and Safety Executive, 18 million workdays were lost in 2019-2020 as a result of “work related stress, depression, or anxiety”.

Furthermore, the MP pointed to a report by the World Health Organisation, which has shown that “long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people globally every year”.

He said: “It’s time for change. The arguments made against the four-day working week today are exactly the same arguments that were made against the five-day week 100 years ago.

“I’m afraid the evidence just doesn’t back it up.

“All the evidence shows a four-day week with no loss of pay would be good for the economy, good for workers and good for the environment.”

Mr Dowd highlighted how South Cambridgeshire District Council recently became the first ever UK council to move forward with plans for a four-day week.

He said: “So, a three-month trial of a four-day week with no loss of pay will begin in January for all desk-based staff at the council and if successful, a trial of the council’s blue collar workers such as bin collection crews will follow later next year.”

“Long working hours and low wages is no way to live”, Mr Dowd added.

Sir Christopher, the MP for Christchurch, did not oppose the Bill but put on record his opposition, saying: “So, effectively what he’s saying is that everybody who is currently working more than 32 hours a week will be prevented from so doing in the future under the provisions of his Bill.

“And if ever, one could think of a hand grenade being thrown into the economy, that is probably a really good example of it.”

Sir Christopher insisted everybody should have “the right to bring in whatever Bill they want to” but added: “I think it’s important in a Ten Minute Rule Bill debate to put on record, that were such a Bill to be drafted and brought forward for debate by the honourable gentleman then it would be very hotly opposed by everybody on this side.”

The Bill is unlikely to make further progress without Government support due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate all private members’ bills tabled by backbench MPs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

RMT members will walk out on November 3, 5 and 7 (PA)
Network Rail workers to stage fresh strikes
A man walks past the Bank of England in the city of London. The central bank has said it will start selling government bonds from November 1 (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England pushes back start of gilt sale to November 1
Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Norwich, Dundee and Nottingham are among the cities that have cancelled bonfire night events (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK cities cancel bonfire night firework displays over cost-of-living crisis
The FTSE 100 jumped to an 11-day high on Tuesday amid reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss was battling to hold onto her leadership position (John Stillwell/ PA)
FTSE 100 holds onto gains as Liz Truss loses grip on power
Inflation is expected to rise by double figures, when revealed by the ONS on Wednesday (Kirsty/O’Connor/PA)
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge
The average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Monday was 162.8p, figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol prices rise for first time since early July
Iona House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Investfife
New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment
Nearly half of people with a mortgage say they will have to make large cuts to household spending if their payments increase in the next year, according to YouGov (Gareth Fuller/PA)
45% of mortgagors ‘would make big spending cuts if payments rise in next year’
Santander has seen a rise in calls from mortgage holders (Mike Egerton/PA)
Santander sees surge in calls to mortgage helplines after mini-budget
(House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Labour MP Peter Dowd insists a four-day working week would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment (Alamy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented