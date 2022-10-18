Family of British man held in Egypt begin sit-in outside Foreign Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of British man held in Egypt begin sit-in outside Foreign Office

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 6.04pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The family of a British-Egyptian writer on hunger strike in jail say they fear for his health as he “looks like a skeleton”.

Pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years after being accused of spreading false news.

His sisters Sanaa and Mona Seif and other family members have started a sit-in outside the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah detained
Sanaa Seif outside the FCDO (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

They have tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses and warm clothing with the intention of staying there until the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month.

Sanaa Seif told the PA news agency: “I don’t feel like there have been any steps taken to secure my brother’s safety and release. I want to put pressure on the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to act and basically have a plan.

“I’m not a politician, but for months we’ve been hearing that there is sympathy, everybody’s on board.

“Liz Truss, when she was foreign secretary, responded to one of our letters and said that they continue to raise Alaa’s case.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss (Daniel Leal/PA)

“But we haven’t seen any progress on the ground and still Alaa is denied consular access from the British embassy and still the Egyptian authorities refuse to acknowledge his British citizenship.

“I know that Britain has leverage and they can use that leverage, it’s not just lip service.”

A small gathering was outside the FCDO building on Tuesday evening, with placards reading “James Cleverly bring my brother home” and “Free Alaa”.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has been on a partial hunger strike in the Cairo jail for 200 days, limiting himself to around 100 calories a day.

Ms Seif went on: “Last time my mum saw him he looked really frail. His mind was still alert but like he looked really frail and he can barely stand.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah detained
Sanaa Seif wants more help from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I don’t know how much his body can take any more, he looks like skeleton, basically. He writes letters and his mind is awake. But of course, 100 calories can’t keep you alive for long.

“He’s been lately very emotional, but is not hopeful that he will be out, but he’s been very emotional and loving because he feels that we as family are doing our best to try and support him.

“To the Government, I would say the French have done it, the Americans have done it, Britain is capable of doing it.

“Just put it on your agenda, put it on your to-do list, you can save my brother.”

Hollywood stars Dame Judi Dench, Dame Emma Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Carey Mulligan are among who have campaigned for Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release.

