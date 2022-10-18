Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 10.32pm
A worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.

The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.

Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.

The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series of earth tremors.

Some MPs have been clamouring for a vote on the issue, while the Government has insisted that future applications will be considered where there is local support, although it is not clear how that will be measured.

Labour said it will make it “clear” in the debate that it continues to be open to ministers providing an opportunity in Government time for a binding vote on the matter.

Fracking site in Lancashire
The Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road in Blackpool Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband hit out at what he dubbed the Prime Minister’s “unjust charter for earthquakes”, as he said Labour would stand up to her plan to “outsource decisions about local consent to fracking companies”.

Ahead of the debate, he said: “Today Conservative MPs have a simple choice; do they break the manifesto commitments they made to their constituents and allow the Government to impose expensive, unsafe fracking on communities that do not want it, or will they support Labour’s ban on fracking once and for all?

“Labour is standing up to Liz Truss’s unjust charter for earthquakes, including her plans to outsource decisions about local consent to fracking companies, because fracking would make no difference to energy prices, and would risk the health of local communities, nature, and water supplies.

“Every Conservative MP who opposes fracking must now put country over party and support Labour’s ban on fracking.”

Fracking is the process of hydraulic fracturing, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless “the science shows categorically it can be done safely”.

A Government-commissioned report by the British Geological Survey (BGS) suggested more data was needed, but despite the lack of scientific progress, Ms Truss’s administration has torn up the Tory commitment.

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said both the Prime Minister and Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg “know that nobody voted for fracking”.

“This Government should instead crack on with cheap, clean, homegrown solar power and onshore wind and focus on making people’s homes warmer,” she said.

“Conservative MPs owe a duty to their voters. Their political survival depends on it.”

Jamie Peters, from Friends of the Earth, said the decision to reverse the fracking ban was “rash” and “ill-thought through”.

“If there wasn’t already strong enough opposition from communities facing the threat of fracking where they live, there’s growing evidence that MPs from all parties don’t want it either,” he said.

“Why revive a zombie industry like fracking when we could be rolling out the measures that will actually lower our energy bills and cut harmful carbon emissions, such as insulating the UK’s heat-leaking homes and investing in cheap and popular renewables?

“This would genuinely support our energy security and is much quicker and cheaper to deliver.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “In light of (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, the Government is taking steps to increase home-grown sources of energy, reduce the UK’s reliance of foreign imports and explore all possible options to boost domestic energy security.

“The Government has lifted the moratorium on UK shale gas production, enabling developers to seek planning permission where there is local support.”

1
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 – before rematch sparked infamous…
2
Street Pastor Sandy Gunn.
Street pastor Sandy Gunn, 79, on saving lives and Perth’s declining nightlife
3
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
5
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
6
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
7
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to an anti-paedophile protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy on Monday night Picture shows; Police and protestors at a protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Fife Parents Against Predators Date; 18/10/2022
Man charged after riot police attend ‘paedophile’ protest in Kirkcaldy
9
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee’s Megabowl?
10
Alan Aitken and Harry Gould, residents at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry, are angered about the state of a 'dangerous' path that has been left unfinished for 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

A worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
