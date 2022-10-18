Pete Wishart: UK Government ‘idle’ as banks are shut reducing access to cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pete Wishart: UK Government ‘idle’ as banks are shut reducing access to cash

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 12.04am
The UK Government said it is for organisations to decide whether cash is accepted (Lucy Ray/PA)
The UK Government has been accused of “sitting idly” as banks close making access to cash difficult for struggling Scots.

In its response to a report by the Scottish Affairs Committee, the UK Government acknowledged the importance of cash transactions for millions.

However, the committee, chaired by SNP MP Pete Wishart, said the response is disappointing as it rejected recommendations to help half a million Scots in accessing and spending their cash.

It comes as the Post Office recently confirmed its branches handled the highest volume of cash in August for five years due to the cost-of-living crisis and more people relying on cash for budgeting.

MPs expenses
Pete Wishart said the UK Government response was ‘disappointing’ (PA)

Despite the resurgence of cash usage, 53% of Scotland’s bank branches have closed since 2015 – the highest loss percentage across the UK.

The committee recommended the Government approach the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to investigate and monitor cash acceptance levels before considering what further access was required.

However, the UK Government response said it was for individual businesses to choose whether or not they accept cash.

The response said: “The Government recognises that the ability to transact in cash remains important to millions of people across the UK, and engages closely with the financial regulators to monitor and assess trends relating to cash.”

It went on: “Nonetheless, the Government’s view is that it should remain the choice of individuals and organisations as to whether to accept or decline any form of payment, including cash or card. This may be based on factors such as customer preference or cost.”

The Scottish Affairs Committee also said it remained unclear how legislation, through the Finance Service and Markets Bill, will interact with industry initiatives to safeguard access to cash, such as Link financial inclusion programme, which aims to provide free-to-use cash machines even in rural areas.

Mr Wishart said: “This Government is sitting idly by as bank branches sped up closures to dodge any meaningful protections on accessing cash.

“With the cost-of-living crisis likely to get worse as we approach the winter and rising energy bills, more people are likely to be accessing cash for budgeting purposes.

“Yet the Government remains intent on sticking with the status quo of an increasing cashless society.

“While the then-Treasury minister John Glen told our committee that a more detailed picture of cash usage in Scotland would be helpful, the Government rejected our recommendation to task the FCA with such an investigation.

“This could have provided useful data to inform necessary protections to ensure those using cash are not disadvantaged.

“The Government’s response is disappointing and I hope the new administration will reconsider its approach.”

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The convenience, security, and speed of digital payments brings opportunities to the businesses and individuals that use them.

“However, cash continues to be used by millions of people across the UK.

“That’s why we are bringing in new laws to ensure that people continue to be able to withdraw or deposit cash.”

Pitlochry shop worker sacked for kissing woman without consent
