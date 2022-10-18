Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 12.06am
(PA)
(PA)

Gains from the cut in national insurance (NI) for low-income families could be dwarfed by inflation if the Government decides to raise benefits in line with wages rather than inflation.

According to research from Child Poverty Action Group and Action for Children, a family with two children earning less than £24,700 will lose out by more than £600 in 2023/24 if benefits are increased in line with earnings.

This is because earnings have increased by 5.5%, while last month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate is expected to be between 10-10.1% when it is announced on Wednesday.

If the Government decides to uprate benefits by inflation, then it will be increased by between 10-10.1%, coming into effect from next April.

According to figures from the group, a teaching assistant with average earnings of £17,789 will gain just £65 from the NI cut, but their two-child family will lose £752 if their benefits do not rise in line with inflation.

Among the professions that would be hit hardest by a failure to raise benefits in line with inflation include care workers, hospital porters, postal workers, and street cleaners.

The group assumed that inflation will be 10.1% in its calculations.

Chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group Alison Garnham said that many more families will be “pushed to the brink of survival” unless they receive support.

“The UK is already trapped in a child poverty crisis – and many more families will be pushed to the brink of survival without support,” she said.

“The bare minimum Government can do is to confirm it will raise benefits in line with inflation.

“With so much uncertainty and fear, families are terrified, and it’s unthinkable that children will be forced to bear the brunt of the Government’s economic mistakes.

Director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, Imran Hussain, added: “Protecting children from hunger and harm is not an eye-wateringly hard decision.

“A cut in the true value of benefits would cause immense long-term damage to so many of the low-income parents and children we support who are already struggling to survive on the breadline.”

The Government did not say, when asked, when its decision about how it will calculate the increase in benefits will be announced.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng previously said it would be announced during his medium-term fiscal plan on October 31 – but neither the Treasury nor the Department for Work and Pensions was able to confirm if the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will stick to this arrangement.

