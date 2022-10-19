Half of Britons say Truss should quit as she prepares for tough PMQs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of Britons say Truss should quit as she prepares for tough PMQs clash

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 9.56am
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)

More than half of voters think Liz Truss should resign as Prime Minister and 80% blame the Government for the rising cost of living, a new poll has found.

In the poll conducted over the weekend, 53% of people told Ipsos that Ms Truss should quit and only 20% would oppose her resignation.

In the months before he resigned, Boris Johnson recorded similar figures, ranging between 50% and 59% of people saying he should go over the course of 2022.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 British adults between October 14 and 17, found just 13% of people believed Ms Truss was likely to win the next election – less than half of the 30% that thought Mr Johnson could win shortly before he resigned.

The figures come as Ms Truss faces her third clash with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, in what could be her toughest encounter with the Labour leader yet after Jeremy Hunt ripped up her economic policy on Monday.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “The challenges continue for Liz Truss and the Conservative Party, with falling public confidence in both her political leadership and in the Government’s economic plans (while as many think she should resign as though Boris Johnson should go in his final months).”

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Only 14% of the public told Ipsos they thought the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would change the economy for the better (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government has previously sought to blame global conditions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the UK’s economic difficulties.

But the Ipsos poll found that 80% of people thought Government policies had contributed to the rising cost of living, the same proportion that said the war in Ukraine had been a factor.

Some 79% of people said the state of the global economy had also contributed, while nearly two-thirds thought Brexit had played a role.

Adding to the Prime Minister’s problems, only 14% expect that the new Chancellor will change the economy for the better.

Some 35% said Jeremy Hunt’s appointment would make no difference, while 27% thought it would change things for the worse.

Inflation graphic
(PA Graphics)

Mr Skinner said: “Although Britons are reserving judgment on Jeremy Hunt so far, given growing pessimism about the state of the economy they will be looking for signs he can make a positive impact soon.”

The only positive note for the Conservatives was that the public is still divided over whether Labour has a good plan for the economy.

Some 40% said they were confident that the opposition had a good long-term economic plan, while 47% said they were not confident.

However, just 17% said they were confident in the Conservatives’ long-term economic plan compared to 74% saying they were no confident.

