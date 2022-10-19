Foreign Secretary warns Tories against ‘defenestrating’ another PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Foreign Secretary warns Tories against ‘defenestrating’ another PM

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 10.02am Updated: October 19 2022, 11.14am
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss (James Manning/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has warned restless Tory colleagues against “defenestrating” another Prime Minister as he suggested a leadership contest would neither win the hearts of the British public nor calm the markets.

James Cleverly, a prominent supporter of Liz Truss throughout her campaign for the top job, insisted “the plan is not to make mistakes” but “they do happen”, after the PM’s authority was hammered by a raft of humiliating U-turns to quell the mini-budget turmoil.

He said he understands why people are “frustrated” with the Tory leader, adding that dire polls for the party are obviously “disconcerting” for the Government.

But he said he is “far from convinced” of the benefits of another leadership campaign, cautioning against an “emotional response” from those “angry” about the current predicament.

The pressure on the PM continued to mount on Wednesday, with Steve Double becoming the latest Conservative MP to publicly question her position – warning she is in the “last chance saloon” and will likely have to stand down “quite soon”.

Ms Truss is on track for a major clash with Sir Keir Starmer at midday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy.

She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets spooked by the ill-fated mini-budget.

Liz Truss mural
A mural by artist Ciaran Gallagher centre in Belfast is updated to reflect Prime Minister Liz Truss’s current political troubles (Liam McBurney/PA)

It comes amid more gloomy news for the economy, with inflation returning the 40-year high it hit earlier this summer.

The Prime Minister faces disquiet from Tory MPs over plans for public spending cuts across all departments, after Mr Hunt warned of decisions of “eye-watering difficulty” to plug the Government’s multibillion-pound financial black hole.

On Tuesday, an admission from Downing Street that Ms Truss could ditch the key manifesto commitment to increase state pensions in line with inflation sparked a swift backlash.

Her official spokesperson said she is “not making any commitments on individual policy areas” ahead of the Chancellor’s fiscal plan on October 31.

In a sign of possible dissent to come, Tory backbencher Maria Caulfield vowed she would “not be voting to end the pensions triple lock”, with former minister Mr Double adding: “Nor me.”

Mr Cleverly said the Government takes its manifesto commitments “incredibly seriously”, but refused to commit to pensions rising in line with inflation.

He told Sky News: “You know that I’m not going to be pre-announcing any of the measures that might come in that statement on the 31st (October).”

Former Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said it is a matter of time before Ms Truss is ousted as Prime Minister and warned Britons to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.

Michael Gove
Former Cabinet minister Michael Gove (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Double, the MP for St Austell and Newquay, warned her position is becoming “increasingly untenable”.

“I think she is absolutely in the last chance saloon,” he told Times Radio.

“I think it’s becoming abundantly clear when you look at the loss of confidence in her as Prime Minister from the general public, and increasingly I think the loss of confidence in her from the parliamentary party, that we are going to get to the point where she really does have to consider her position and for the good of the country, step aside, and I think we will probably come to that place quite soon.”

One of the factors keeping Ms Truss in office, despite being forced to abandon the economic platform that got her elected as party leader, is the lack of an obvious successor.

Mr Cleverly suggested those who ousted Boris Johnson did not have a plan for what to do next, with many now turning on the new PM.

He told Sky News: “What I’m not convinced by – far, far from convinced by – is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another prime minister, will either convince the British people that we’re thinking about them rather than ourselves, or convince the markets to stay calm and ensure things like those bond yields and gilt yields start coming back down.

“Being angry, again, I totally get it. But that’s an emotional response, it’s not a plan.”

Asked how many more mistakes Ms Truss can afford to make, he said: “The plan is not to make mistakes. You don’t say: ‘Well, you know, I’ve got a certain number of mistakes that I’m allowed to make.’ We don’t aim to make mistakes.

“And actually the simple truth in life, in politics, in business, in life, is that mistakes happen. They do happen. What you’ve got to do is recognise when they’ve happened and have humility to make changes when you see things didn’t go right.”

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, responded: “I mean, this is one hell of a mistake.”

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They’ve crashed the economy. They’ve sent mortgage payments and rent increases through the roof. We’re still seeing that huge volatility coming through, interest rates expected to rise again,” she told Sky News.

“People just can’t take much more of this. I don’t get any sense, having spent the last couple of days in Parliament around Tory MPs questioning the Government, that there is any agreement amongst this divided party about where to go next.

“They started the fire, they sure aren’t the people who are going to go and put it out.”

The polls have continued to paint a bleak picture for the Tories, with a survey conducted over the weekend finding more than half of voters think Ms Truss should resign as Prime Minister, while 80% blame the Government for the rising cost of living.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The next Home Secretary faces a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as they take office (PA)
What lies in the new Home Secretary’s in-tray?
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated to Prime Minister Liz Truss that his party will not re enter devolved government until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with. (PA)
DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Houses of Parliament in London, to discuss a range of topics such as Anglo-Irish relations and the trade links between the two nations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leo Varadkar discusses protocol with British counterparts
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Communities will have ‘veto’ on fracking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman: A string of provocative comments during brief stint as home secretary
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss (James Manning/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented