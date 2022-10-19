Use of sexual history evidence in trials must be improved, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Use of sexual history evidence in trials must be improved, says watchdog

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 11.02am
Laws are designed to protect complainers from irrelevant or distressing questioning about their sexual behaviour (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Laws are designed to protect complainers from irrelevant or distressing questioning about their sexual behaviour (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Further improvement is needed in the way the Crown Office manages sexual history and character evidence in trials, a watchdog has recommended.

HM Inspector of Prosecutions in Scotland said advances had been made recently but complainers need to be kept better informed of developments.

The inspectorate examined the Crown Office’s practices in relation to the use of complainers’ sexual history or character evidence in sexual offence trials.

Sections 274 and 275 of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act are designed to protect complainers from irrelevant or distressing questioning about their character or sexual behaviour when giving evidence in trials.

The inspectorate made nine recommendations, eight for the Crown Office and one for the Scottish Government.

They are designed to keep complainers better informed about Section 275 applications, where the defence wish to lead such evidence.

Laura Paton, chief inspector of prosecution in Scotland, acknowledged this area of the law was complex for prosecutors, defence agents and judges.

She said: “They, nonetheless, share a strong desire to ensure complainers are not subject to inappropriate or unnecessary intrusions upon their dignity and privacy.”

She continued: “We found the quality of Crown applications to be generally good, and they usually opposed applications made by the defence when it was appropriate to so do.

“However, there remains scope for further improvement.

“The Crown has already begun to address the report’s recommendations by publishing new guidance, but more work is needed to make sure policies and guidance are effectively implemented.”

More can be done to speak to complainers about Section 275 orders in a “sensitive, trauma-informed and complainer-led way”, she said.

Swearing in of new Lord Advocate and Solicitor General
The Lord Advocate accepted the report’s recommendations (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said she accepted the recommendations of the inspectorate’s report.

She said: “I am grateful to the inspectorate for doing such a thorough piece of work on this important topic. It is a priority for all prosecutors that complainers are treated with dignity and respect, and that they are not subjected to inappropriate questioning during a trial.

“The observations and recommendations made in relation to engagement with complainers are of particular interest to me.

“COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service) is committed to improving the experience of complainers in serious sexual offence cases, both in enhancing its own processes, for example through their ongoing review of its Victim Information and Advice function, and in working with partners across the criminal justice sector.

“I was pleased to see that the inspectorate noted that Crown applications under this section of law were generally good and that it has developed its practices.

“However, there remains improvement work to be done, and I have instructed that this is taken forward as a matter of urgency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The next Home Secretary faces a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as they take office (PA)
What lies in the new Home Secretary’s in-tray?
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated to Prime Minister Liz Truss that his party will not re enter devolved government until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with. (PA)
DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Houses of Parliament in London, to discuss a range of topics such as Anglo-Irish relations and the trade links between the two nations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leo Varadkar discusses protocol with British counterparts
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Communities will have ‘veto’ on fracking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman: A string of provocative comments during brief stint as home secretary
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Laws are designed to protect complainers from irrelevant or distressing questioning about their sexual behaviour (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented