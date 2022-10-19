Cut to sustainability funding for GPs is ‘betrayal’, say doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cut to sustainability funding for GPs is ‘betrayal’, say doctors

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 1.27pm Updated: October 19 2022, 5.01pm
The sustainability funding is intended to help GPs in Scotland cope with workload crises (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The sustainability funding is intended to help GPs in Scotland cope with workload crises (Anthony Devlin/PA)

GPs in Scotland are being “betrayed” by the Scottish Government’s failure to fulfil its promise of £15 million of sustainability payments, a doctors’ union has said.

The Scottish Government had previously committed to allocating the funds over 2022/23 in order to help medical practices manage workload concerns.

Some £15 million was also allocated to cover the 2021/22 period, meaning the package was originally supposed to be worth £30 million.

However, an update from the Primary Care Directorate to GPs and Health Board Directors has said budget pressures mean just £10 million can be allocated for practices.

Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) Scottish GP Committee, said the decision could lead to “dire consequences” for patients.

He said the BMA group was not informed that £5 million had been cut from the funding and the decision “undermines” the agreement made between the organisation and the Scottish Government.

And the decision “is not in any way acceptable” as he told members the BMA was exploring its options on how to tackle the issue.

Medical practices, he said, would have taken the promise at “face value” and already put plans in place to use the funding to make staffing decisions and extend services for patients.

It comes as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the healthcare sector is facing an extremely challenging winter period.

In his letter, Dr Buist said: “This is a critical time for general practice in Scotland as we face the twin threats of practice workloads reaching breaking point and spiralling operating costs threatening the sustainability of practices.

Coronavirus – Mon Jan 24, 2022
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokesperson, said the decision was a betrayal to GPs. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Failure to support general practice now could have dire consequences for patient care across Scotland.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokesperson said GP surgeries are being “short-changed”.

She said: “This is nothing short of a betrayal of frontline GPs and the communities that they serve.

“We face a massive winter crisis in our NHS, but this SNP Government is slashing the support available to GPs.

“We know what this short-changing will mean – increased pressures on GP practices and people missing out on much needed medical help.

“The SNP Government cannot continue to treat Scotland’s GPs with such dangerous disregard.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This winter is going to be one of the most challenging for the NHS.

“To support GP practices, we have recruited more than 3,220 healthcare professionals since 2018 and are committed to investing at least £170 million a year on growing primary care multi-disciplinary teams.

“We have invested a further £25 million in multi-disciplinary teams over the last two years to help GPs sustain a high level of patient care.

“However rising inflation has had a significant impact on government costs and budgets, but we are supporting GPs with all the direct funding we can to ease winter pressures.”

