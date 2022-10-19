Scottish Government misses inpatient waiting times target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Government pledge to “eradicate” waits of longer than two years in most specialties for inpatient cases has been missed, a new report shows.

Provisional figures released on Wednesday show that more than 7,000 patients are still waiting for treatment, despite a pledge in July by the Health Secretary that the backlog would be “eradicated” in most specialties last month, according to a Scottish Government press release.

Humza Yousaf said at the time the target, which was announced along side a raft of others, was “ambitious” but “achievable”.

New figures show a significant reduction in the number of people waiting two years for a scheduled hospital appointment, it follows intensive work from Health Boards to clear backlogs caused by the pandemic. Read more➡️https://t.co/XVz6hgckow pic.twitter.com/Izbkm4XTx6 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) October 19, 2022

A report published by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday showed some 7,650 Scots still waiting after two years for inpatient or daycase procedures as of September 30.

The figure has seen a significant reduction since the last release on June 30, when it stood at 10,066.

Broken down by specialties, 13 of the 30 listed areas showed no patients waiting, while the remaining 17 specialties showed at least one, with 2,152 people waiting for an orthopaedics procedure, 1,610 in general surgery, 1,327 in ear, nose and throat and 1,041 in urology.

The Scottish Government pointed out that 18 of the specialties have less than 10 patients waiting less than two years.

Of the specialties with no patients waiting longer than two years, the figures show just one of them saw a reduction since the June statistics, with the single case in paediatrics receiving treatment.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway is the only health board in the country with no-one waiting for an inpatient procedure, while NHS Grampian (2,120) and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (1,758) with the most.

But all of Scotland’s health boards have shown a reduction in the past three months, with the Glasgow board dropping by more than 1,000 patients.

The Health Secretary said the figures were a “step forward” but admitted there were still challenges ahead.

“It is through the dedication and resilience of NHS staff that we have been able to clear a significant amount of two-year inpatient waits,” Mr Yousaf said.

“This is a positive step forward in our recovery from the pandemic and will help ease pressure on the NHS over winter.

“But challenges remain and there are still unacceptable waits in Orthopaedics, General Surgery and Urology – I am determined to provide the support necessary to drive improvements in these specialities.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie accused the Scottish Government of “shocking incompetence”, adding: “The pandemic can be blamed no longer – that thousands are waiting for over two years on waiting lists is symbolic of this SNP government’s deadly neglect of our NHS.

“Staff are working tirelessly, but this government’s failure to support the NHS is putting lives at risk.

“We have a humanitarian crisis in our NHS and Humza Yousaf is nowhere to be seen.

“Rather than flogging his flimsy recovery plan, it’s time that Mr Yousaf rolled up his sleeves and got to work before more lives are lost.”