A short history of ‘confidence matters’ in the House of Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

A short history of ‘confidence matters’ in the House of Commons

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.36pm
John Major was the last Prime Minister to declare a routine vote to be a matter of confidence in the Government, when he faced rebellion over his European policy. (Michael Stephens/PA)
John Major was the last Prime Minister to declare a routine vote to be a matter of confidence in the Government, when he faced rebellion over his European policy. (Michael Stephens/PA)

Declaring a routine vote to be a matter of confidence in the Government is an unusual step.

Formal confidence motions, generally called by the opposition, have been much more common throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

But, with the repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, the Government again has the ability to declare any vote it likes to be a confidence matter, meaning defeat will be taken as a sign it has lost the confidence of the House of Commons and should therefore resign.

The last time a Government took this step was in November 1994 when John Major faced rebellion from backbench Tories opposed to the Maastricht Treaty.

In the event, only nine MPs rebelled on the European Communities (Finance) Bill, all of whom lost the whip only to have it restored the following year.

Prior to that, the tactic had not been used since the 1970s, although both Mr Major and Margaret Thatcher faced “censure” motions that would have condemned the Government so strongly it would have been difficult to avoid treating them as confidence motions if they had passed.

Jim Callaghan used the tactic only once during his premiership, despite having no overall majority in the House of Commons (PA Archive)

The 1970s saw the tactic of declaring a vote to be a matter of confidence deployed three times.

In 1972, Ted Heath’s Government declared the second reading of the European Communities Bill to be a confidence matter, securing passage of the law that took the UK into what became the EU.

Then, in 1976, Harold Wilson declared an adjournment debate on his economic policy to be a confidence issue.

Mr Wilson had been defeated on a similar motion the previous night thanks to a rebellion by left-wing Labour MPs, but the threat that the Government would fall if the defeat was repeated brought the rebels back on side.

A year later, Jim Callaghan used the same tactic in an adjournment debate on his counter-inflation policy. Despite lacking an overall majority in the Commons, this was the only time Mr Callaghan used this particular tactic.

World War Two – The British Empire – Diplomacy – The Munich Agreement – Heston – 1938
Neville Chamberlain makes his famous ‘Peace in Our Time’ speech upon returning from talks with Adolf Hitler in Munich. Despite winning the vote after the Norway Debate, his reduced majority persuaded him that his position was untenable and he resigned as Prime Minister (PA Archive)

The most famous example of declaring a routine vote to be a confidence issue came on May 8 1940 in an adjournment debate on the conduct of World War II.

Sometimes called the “Norway Debate”, it saw the Government harshly criticised for military failures against the Nazi invasion of Norway and its overall conduct of the War.

Although the Government won the vote, its drastically reduced majority persuaded Neville Chamberlain that his position was untenable and he resigned on May 10, paving the way for Winston Churchill to become Prime Minister.

The tactic appears to have been much more common in the 19th century, with William Gladstone resigning twice after defeats on key legislation – the Irish University Bill in 1873 and his attempt to grant Irish Home Rule in 1886.

Other Prime Ministers brought down in a similar way include Lord Palmerston, Robert Peel, the Duke of Wellington and Lord John Russell, whose Government resigned in 1852 after losing a vote on whether the word “local” should remain in the title of its Local Militia Bill – a vote that served as a proxy  for his contest with Lord Palmerston.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

The next Home Secretary faces a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as they take office (PA)
What lies in the new Home Secretary’s in-tray?
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated to Prime Minister Liz Truss that his party will not re enter devolved government until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with. (PA)
DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Houses of Parliament in London, to discuss a range of topics such as Anglo-Irish relations and the trade links between the two nations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leo Varadkar discusses protocol with British counterparts
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Communities will have ‘veto’ on fracking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman: A string of provocative comments during brief stint as home secretary
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
John Major was the last Prime Minister to declare a routine vote to be a matter of confidence in the Government, when he faced rebellion over his European policy. (Michael Stephens/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented