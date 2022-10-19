Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.51pm
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)

Iceland boss Richard Walker has launched a bid to stand for Parliament as a Conservative MP at the next election.

It is understood Mr Walker, whose father founded the frozen food chain, has been named on the Conservatives’ approved list of parliamentary candidates.

The businessman’s efforts to become an MP, which were revealed by trade publication Retail Week, come after he was awarded an OBE for services to business and the environment earlier this year.

The managing director of Iceland, who is among the most vocal figures in the retail sector, is not guaranteed to be selected to stand for a seat by the party.

Mr Walker must apply to be shortlisted for a seat and face a stringent selection process.

Earlier, this year the grocer was also appointed onto the Government’s business council, which was a body of industry leaders set up to help the Government assess its strategy for delivering growth in the economy.

He has previously criticised Government policies, including being among business leaders to call out plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for higher earners, describing it as an “odd priority” before former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reversed the plan.

The executive has also been a vocal campaigner for the industry on environmental issues, such as packaging and the use of palm oil in products.

