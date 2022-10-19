Braverman: A string of provocative comments during brief stint as home secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Braverman: A string of provocative comments during brief stint as home secretary

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 5.28pm Updated: October 19 2022, 6.35pm
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Suella Braverman lasted just six weeks as home secretary and left the post a day after an outburst against “tofu-eating wokerati”.

In the 43 full days she was in office between September 6 and October 19, making her the shortest-serving home secretary in modern political history, Ms Braverman attracted attention on several occasions for her provocative statements.

The latest came on Tuesday when she accused opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos”, during a debate in Parliament on the Public Order Bill, which aims to crack down on disruptive protests like those carried out by groups such as Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

She told the Commons: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper branded Ms Braverman’s words “astonishing”, adding: “The home secretary actually talked about a coalition of chaos – we can see it in front of us as we speak.”

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month Ms Braverman told a fringe event she would “love to be here claiming victory, I would love to be having a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, that’s my obsession”.

She said it would be “amazing” if the first UK flight carrying migrants to the African country could take off by Christmas, but added: “If I’m honest, I think it’s going to take longer.”

During her brief tenure she has clashed with Downing Street on at least two occasions for expressing views which put her at odds with Government policy as the Prime Minister struggled to enforce party discipline in the wake of the conference.

Ms Braverman said she had “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India, telling the Spectator magazine she had “concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit.”

She also faced criticism from a senior Government source for calling on the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, who said: “Her personal views are contrary to Government policy and if she wishes to make those views known within Government she should do so in a more appropriate setting.”

Last month Ms Braverman accused Sussex Police of “playing identity politics and denying biology” around sexual offences committed by a transgender woman years before transitioning.

She waded into a Twitter row after the force said it would not “tolerate any hateful comments” about gender identity “regardless of crimes committed”.

It later apologised saying the comment was “inconsistent with our usual style of engagement” and had been deleted.

Ms Braverman said the force should “focus on catching criminals not policing pronouns” after Sally Ann Dixon, from Havant in Hampshire, was jailed for 20 years for 30 indecent assaults against five girls and two boys in the 1980s and 1990s when she was John Stephen Dixon.

Some people on social media objected to the force referring to Dixon in the headline of its press release as a woman convicted of the crimes.

Ms Braverman began her last day in office on Wednesday on a dawn raid with the National Crime Agency as they arrested an Albanian woman suspected of helping migrants cross the Channel.

Her departure means she will not see her plan to ban migrants who make the journey from claiming asylum in the UK become reality.

The barrister had risen through the Tory ranks to her most senior government appointment to date, having previously said the courts should stay out of politics and criticising the civil service for being too “woke”.

Earlier this year she was the first person to launch a bid to become the new prime minister after Boris Johnson’s departure, but was knocked out of the race and decided to back Liz Truss.

Conservative leadership bid
Suella Braverman made a bid to become prime minister earlier this year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Braverman held on to her place in the cabinet and gained a promotion to home secretary, taking over from Priti Patel.

She had been made the Government’s most senior lawyer in February 2020, taking the role of attorney general amid Mr Johnson’s growing battle with the judiciary.

During this time she became the first cabinet-level minister to take maternity leave after special legislation had to be passed by Parliament to allow her to take time away from her ministerial duties.

The 42-year-old – the MP for Fareham in Hampshire since 2015 – studied law at the University of Cambridge before gaining a masters at the Sorbonne in Paris. She also qualified as an attorney in New York and was called to the bar in Britain in 2005, specialising in public law and judicial review.

As a barrister she has defended the Home Office in immigration cases, the Parole Board in challenges from prisoners, and the Ministry of Defence over injuries sustained in battle.

In a comment piece for the Conservative Home website two years ago, the Brexit supporter said Parliament must “retrace power ceded to the courts”.

The previous year she had told Newsnight she hoped legal reforms would restore the principle of “judicial deference”, adding: “Which means that our courts and our judges generally stay out of politics.”

The seeds of the Government’s battle with the courts were sown during the Brexit rows, when campaigner Gina Miller successfully challenged the Government over then-prime minister Theresa May’s right to trigger Article 50 without a vote in Parliament.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful fuelled Tory suspicions about judicial activism.

Since then the Government has come under fire for seeking to blame “left-wing activist” lawyers for challenging its decisions through the courts, particularly those involving immigration and asylum cases – something Ms Patel reiterated in her resignation letter to Ms Johnson.

Earlier this year, Ms Braverman came under fire for saying she was considering whether to refer the case of four people cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston to the Court of Appeal.

She later defended the comments saying it was “entirely” within her remit to do so, after the acquittal prompted a debate about the criminal justice system because the defendants, dubbed the Colston Four, opted to stand trial in front of a jury and did not deny involvement in the incident.

They claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime so it was not an offence to remove it.

Ms Braverman is also said to have criticised the civil service for being too “woke”, reportedly lashing out earlier this year at the decision by the Government Legal Department to go on “divisive” diversity training at taxpayers’ expense.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The next Home Secretary faces a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as they take office (PA)
What lies in the new Home Secretary’s in-tray?
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated to Prime Minister Liz Truss that his party will not re enter devolved government until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with. (PA)
DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Houses of Parliament in London, to discuss a range of topics such as Anglo-Irish relations and the trade links between the two nations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leo Varadkar discusses protocol with British counterparts
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Communities will have ‘veto’ on fracking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget
The Home Office is effectively running ‘unregistered children’s homes’, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Dundee student, Doha Abuakhija, has lived in a refugee camp for the majority of her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented