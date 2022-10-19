Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protester says he was saved by police intervention at Chinese consulate

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 6.15pm
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Bob Chan, the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A protester who was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up believes his life was saved by the police officer who pulled him out.

Bob Chan, who has lived in the city since leaving Hong Kong, was seized by a group of men after putting up posters outside the building criticising China’s president, Xi Jinping.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Westminster’s Centre for Social Justice, he said: “I thought I might be beaten to death because once you’re through the gates, anything can happen.

“There’s nothing the police can do because they’re not supposed to go through the gate.”

Although police are normally not allowed on consulate ground without permission, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they intervened to prevent the activist coming to “greater harm”.

Asked if the officer who stepped in had saved his life, Mr Chan answered: “Definitely. Because if the police hadn’t pulled me out and saved me, I’d be beaten to death”.

Assault at the Chinese consulate
Bob Chan (right), the Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, with Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Chan spent the night in hospital and still bears the marks from the attack on Sunday, with a graze running across his nose and a red mark under his right eye.

“I still have pain in my back – so it’s hurting now when I sit down,” he said.

“I can’t even drive because if I sit for too long then it’s really, really painful.”

With police working to identify those involved in the assault, Mr Chan called for his attackers to “be brave and step up”.

“Turn yourself over to the police and admit what you’ve done to me,” he urged.

Mr Chan said the Chinese authorities could seek to punish him, possibly by taking reprisals against his family in Hong Kong, but conceded this was “completely out of my control”.

“At this point I still believe the UK is safe and believe the police will be able to provide me with sufficient protection,” he added.




