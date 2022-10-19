Keir Starmer warns UK could slip backwards on LGBT rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keir Starmer warns UK could slip backwards on LGBT rights

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 7.15pm
Sir Keir Starmer attending the PinkNews Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer attending the PinkNews Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)

The UK risks going backwards on LGBT rights, Sir Keir Starmer has warned.

Speaking at the PinkNews Awards 2022, the Labour leader criticised “the rhetoric we’ve seen towards trans people” and the the use of minority rights for “tactical gain”.

He said: “It isn’t that long ago that events like this served as a symbol of how promoting LGBT+ equality had become an issue of political consensus.

“Sadly I’m not sure that holds in the same way any longer.

“The rhetoric we’ve seen towards trans people is an obvious example, and I’ve been really clear, my Labour government will uphold the Equality Act we were proud to pass in 2010, including its provisions for single sex spaces.

“When minority rights become an issue political parties feel comfortable using for tactical gain, the inevitable result is division in the country and heartbreak in the community.”

Sir Keir also announced that his party would appoint an international LGBT rights envoy.

He made the comments while paying tribute to his former colleague, human rights barrister Jonathan Cooper, who received a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the event on Wednesday evening.

He said the envoy would be a fitting tribute to Mr Cooper, adding: “I want a new consensus on LGBT+ equality, not a political brawl. I want the British people to want not more division.

“It’s time to move the conversation forward. If the Tories can’t join this new consensus, I will show leadership.”

The Labour leader also called for a ban on conversion therapy “in all its forms” and tougher laws to treat LGBT hate crimes as aggravated offences.

PinkNews chief executive Ben Cohen agreed in his speech to the event that political consensus on LGBT had fractured.

