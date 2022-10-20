Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 2.47am
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A street artist is kicking up a stink in a protest against Liz Truss by placing fake poos along a seafront – with the Prime Minister’s name on a flag planted in each of them.

The artist, who goes by Mr Browne, began his protest on the promenade in Southsea, Hampshire, after the financial crisis unfolded following the Government’s mini-budget.

A fake poo placed in protest against Prime Minister Liz Truss on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Mr Browne started creating the fake muck – using cornflour, ketchup and soya sauce – and surreptitiously planting them at key points along the seafront, where they have been prompting smiles and laughter from passers-by.

He told the PA news agency: “After three years of Boris as PM, I believed things couldn’t get any worse.

“Then Liz Truss showed up and I realised how wrong I was. It was as if she had popped out of his backside to bring yet more doom and gloom to our country.

“I needed to take action. What could I do? Write to my local MP? Stand outside Downing Street with a placard? Buy a spray can and graffiti my discontent on a wall?

“No, I decided I had to fight using a weapon few others would dare consider: poo. Dog poo, to be precise.

“I wanted to highlight the poo-ey situation Liz Truss has left the country in and raise a few smiles at the same time.

“You’ve heard of a protest song. Well, this is a protest pong. My friend pointed out that this isn’t fake news, it’s fake poos.

“With a handful of cocktail sticks and a dozen stamp-size Liz Truss signs, I decided I would plant a sign bearing Liz Truss’s name into each and every dog poo I came across.

“Unfortunately, dog poo was harder to come by than I thought so I reverted to plan B.

Street artist Mr Browne created the false poos with his 13-year-old daughter (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“With the assistance of my 13-year-old daughter, we took matters into our own hands and set up an assembly line of artisan, hand-made dog poo.

“Being naturally gifted in the arts and crafts, my daughter formed each poo with an artistic flourish using a piping bag.

“My daughter has also begun to make daily alterations to the recipe – adding a spoonful of cinnamon to give it some aroma, a touch of oregano for texture, or cooking oil to give it a glossy coat.”

Mr Browne’s wife said: “I’d come down in the morning to make breakfast to find a range of brown turds drying on the kitchen counter.

“At first I blamed the cat, until my husband informed me that they were part of a project he was working on with my daughter.”

Mr Browne added: “We have decided to continue with our poo project until Liz Truss crawls back from whence she came.”

One walker said after spotting one of the fake poos: “That’s spot on.”

