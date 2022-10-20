Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 10.10am Updated: October 20 2022, 2.36pm
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked parliamentary officials to investigate allegations that senior Tories bullied MPs during Wednesday’s fracking vote (House of Commons/PA)
Allegations of ministers bullying Conservative MPs during a House of Commons vote are under investigation by the parliamentary authorities.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for keeping order within the Commons, and other senior officials to examine the claims.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg are among the group of senior Tories accused of bullying the party’s MPs into voting against Labour’s motion on fracking.

Opposition politicians claimed one Conservative MP was “physically manhandled” into the “No” lobby to ensure he opposed the motion, which had sought to pave the way to ban fracking.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted he had seen no evidence of anyone being manhandled and there had simply been a “normal” discussion among MPs as they prepared to vote, while Ms Coffey also denied the claim.

Sir Lindsay, opening proceedings in the chamber on Thursday, told MPs: “I wish to say something about the reports of behaviour in the division lobbies last night.

“I have asked the Serjeant at Arms and other senior officials to investigate the incident and report back to me. I will then update the House.

Cost of living crisis
Jacob Rees-Mogg said he had seen no evidence of anyone being manhandled and there had simply been a ‘normal’ discussion among MPs before the vote (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I remind Members that the behaviour code applies to them as well as to other members of our parliamentary community, and this gives me another opportunity to talk about the kind of House I want to see and I believe that the vast majority of MPs also want to see.

“I want this to be a House in which we, while we might have very strong political disagreements, treat each other courteously and with respect, and we should show the same courtesy and respect to those who work with and for us.

“To that end I will be meeting with senior party representatives to seek an agreed position that behaviour like that described last night is not acceptable in all circumstances.”

For Labour, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Parliament “ought to be a model workplace” and pressed for an investigation.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt endorsed the Speaker’s statement and insisted she is against bullying inside and outside Parliament.

Ms Mordaunt told MPs: “Can I start by thanking the Speaker for his statement at the start of business, which I do wholeheartedly endorse.

“We have ways of organising ourselves in a party system in this place but ultimately we are all individuals making judgments about what is in the best interests of the country and our constituents, and sometimes votes are about more than the issue that has been debated.”

Ms Mordaunt criticised Labour’s motion for attempting to “seize control of proceedings” in the Commons and “spark the usual social media outrage”.

She added: “Many members on this side of the House have worked hard to ensure that fracking is rightly not imposed on their community and it is by their efforts that fracking is not in their community and it’s the Government’s policy to allow fracking where there is consent.”

Ms Mordaunt went on: “I’m happy to go on record to say that I’m against bullying both in Parliament and outside it, too.”

Labour MP Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North) said: “What I witnessed yesterday in the entrance to the voting lobby was an absolute disgrace – a clearly visibly distressed Tory MP being forced against his will and bullied, manhandled into the voting chamber.”

Ms Mordaunt faced shouts of “shame” as she replied: “I am not aware of any such substantiated allegations at all and I am afraid I would say to her, if she wants to help the situation, think about what she could do to assist that situation, and I would ask her to check that against her behaviour today.”

Labour former minister Chris Bryant later apologised for taking a photo of the incident in the voting lobbies despite knowing it breached the etiquette of the House.

He said: “I think, however, it’s very important that we understand if 12 Members were to stand around a member of staff in that way, they’d probably end up being suspended from the House for a long period of time.

“We’ve only just started taking bullying seriously in this Parliament.”

