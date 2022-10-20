The full list of MPs calling for Liz Truss to resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The full list of MPs calling for Liz Truss to resign

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 12.05pm Updated: October 20 2022, 1.36pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.

Thursday saw nine Tories – including some who supported Ms Truss for the party leadership – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.

They joined Crispin Blunt, who became the first Tory MP to publicly call for Ms Truss to resign on October 16, and five others who had already made their declarations before the chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday night.

The full list of those who have said the PM should resign is as follows:

– Crispin Blunt

Conservative leadership bid
Crispin Blunt was the first Conservative MP to publicly call for the Prime Minister to step down (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Reigate MP Crispin Blunt announced his loss of confidence in the Prime Minister in a post on his website.

He said her authority has been “fatally damaged” and called for a “leadership team based around Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt” to take over.

He said: “She has to go now as she cannot win nor sustain the confidence of her colleagues, far less the public and a relentless media. The principal emotional reaction to her public presentation is now a mixture of anger, contempt and pity.”

– Jamie Wallis

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl, said in a letter to the Prime Minister that her policies have done “clear and obvious harm to the British economy” and criticised her decision to appoint her supporters to senior Government jobs over “the most qualified politicians available”.

The Welsh MP also attacked Ms Truss for failing to challenge “increased hostility towards transgender people” both on social media and among candidates in the leadership contest.

– Andrew Bridgen

Serial rebel Andrew Bridgen told the Telegraph “we cannot carry on like this” and, in a blog for American website Pavlovic Today, said Ms Truss has “run out of friends” and “sunk her own leadership” with the mini-budget.

– Angela Richardson

Guildford MP Angela Richardson became the fourth MP to call for Ms Truss to go, telling Times Radio on Monday that the Prime Minister was responsible for the financial chaos of the previous weeks.

Ms Richardson said she does not think Ms Truss’s position is “tenable” and confirmed she would support Rishi Sunak taking over.

– Sir Charles Walker

A former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Charles Walker told Sky News: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.”

After Wednesday’s fracking vote, the Broxbourne MP told BBC News that Ms Truss’s supporters have done “extraordinary” damage to the Conservative Party.

– William Wragg

William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and was a prominent opponent of Boris Johnson, told the Commons ahead of the fracking vote that he had written to Sir Graham Brady to say he had no confidence in Ms Truss.

– Sir Gary Streeter

Sir Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon, tweeted on Thursday morning that the Conservatives have to change leader, but warned this will not be enough to change the party’s fortunes.

He said that “even if the angel Gabriel now takes over”, the Tories will need to “urgently rediscover discipline, mutual respect and teamwork” if they are to govern well and “avoid slaughter at the next election”.

– Sheryll Murray

Sheryll Murray became the first MP who endorsed Ms Truss during the leadership contest to call for her resignation.

The South East Cornwall MP tweeted on Thursday that she agrees with fellow West Country MP Sir Gary Streeter, adding: “I had high hopes for Liz Truss but after what happened last night her position has become untenable and I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady”.

– Miriam Cates

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates, who backed Suella Braverman for the party leadership, told Times Radio on Thursday that Ms Truss’s position “seems untenable” and it is time for her to go.

– Steve Double

Prime Minister’s Questions
Steve Double said Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘isn’t up to the job’ (House of Commons/PA)

Another West Country MP, Steve Double also told Times Radio on Thursday that the Prime Minister should resign.

He said: “I believe the scenes of yesterday have shown that there is no functioning Government, it’s completely broken down. She isn’t up to the job, sadly, and I think it’s time for her to just accept that and announce that she’s going to step down and allow us to find someone else.”

– Henry Smith

Crawley MP Henry Smith, who endorsed Ms Braverman and then Ms Truss for the leadership, told Times Radio on Thursday that the party “can’t delay” removing the Prime Minister.

He said: “I think she should do the honourable thing and say that her premiership has made the wrong calls, not just once or twice but consistently since coming into office almost two months ago.”

Mr Smith added that it is time for a return to “strong leadership” of the sort “we did actually see under Boris Johnson’s administration”.

– Matthew Offord

Matthew Offord, the MP for Hendon, told the Evening Standard on Thursday that the Prime Minister’s position is no longer “sustainable” and she needs to “manage some kind of dignified exit”.

He also backed Ms Truss during the leadership campaign, making a total of three former supporters of the Prime Minister now calling for her resignation.

– Jill Mortimer

Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election earlier last year
Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election earlier last year (PA)

One of the newest Conservative MPs in the Commons, Ms Mortimer published a photograph of her letter to Sir Graham Brady on her Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The Hartlepool MP said she had “no confidence in the competence of the current Prime Minister”.

– Ruth Edwards

The MP for Rushcliffe said in an article for ConservativeHome saying she had “made (her) views known to Sir Graham Brady earlier this week” and criticising poor communication between Downing Street and the backbenches.

She added: “The Prime Minister has shown breath-taking economic and political incompetence during her short tenure in office. It is not responsible for the party to allow her to remain in power. Not when her actions can have such detrimental consequences for our constituents.”

– Paul Holmes

The Eastleigh MP tweeted shortly before the Prime Minister was due to address the country from Downing Street that he had submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady.

He said: “I joined the Conservative Party to deliver for the great people of this country. The Prime Minister cannot do that. The last few days have left me in despair. I believe the Prime Minister should resign and have written my letter to Sir Graham Brady.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented