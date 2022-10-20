Lettuce outlasts the Prime Minister as Truss resigns after 44 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lettuce outlasts the Prime Minister as Truss resigns after 44 days

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 3.18pm
A live stream of a lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA Wire)
A live stream of a lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA Wire)

A lettuce that has been recorded on a live stream has officially lasted longer than the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss issued her resignation on Thursday afternoon after only 44 days as leader of the country.

She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after a chaotic week in the Conservative Party.

A live stream, created by the Daily Star, asked the question “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”, referring to the Prime Minister and an actual lettuce.

The stunt, which began on October 14, was inspired by a column in The Economist which referred to the Prime Minister as an “iceberg lady” and said she had “the shelf-life of a lettuce”.

A day before Truss resigned, the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, also referenced the lettuce.

Baroness Smith said: “We’ve also seen damage to the Prime Minister, who has lost the confidence of the public, of Parliament and of course of her own party.

“How embarrassing is it when, across the world, the media picks up on The Economist editorial that says the Prime Minister’s likely shelf life is shorter than that of a lettuce.”

The video originally showed a picture of Ms Truss next to an analogue clock, and a lettuce.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss has officially resigned as Prime Minister of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Very shortly after Ms Truss’s resignation, the lettuce had a blonde wig placed on it, and the framed image of the PM was placed face down on the desk as various celebratory songs played.

Disco lights shone and a mini bottle of pink prosecco, a full glass and a miniature Gordons gin surrounded the lettuce.

A fake breaking news alert reading “Breaking: The lettuce will make a speech to the nation at a time TBC” ran across the bottom of the stream, imitating a news channel.

Social media users flocked to their screens to congratulate the lettuce when Ms Truss resigned.

Immediately after Ms Truss resigned, @midsomlaura wrote: “Lettuce for PM” on Twitter and @SaintMcfc posted: “I was alive when a lettuce fought and won against the British prime minister”.

Twitter user @nathansrith wrote: “Good of Liz to no longer romaine in power, however, this is just the tip of the iceberg”.

News outlets from around the world have also been following the live stream, including in Bangkok, Sweden and Australia.

A new leader is to be announced by the Tory party before October 31.

