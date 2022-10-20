Who might stand in the Tory leadership contest after PM Liz Truss’s resignation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who might stand in the Tory leadership contest after PM Liz Truss’s resignation?

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 3.57pm Updated: October 20 2022, 5.22pm
A number of names are being spoken about to replace Liz Truss as the next Tory leader and Prime Minister (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A number of names are being spoken about to replace Liz Truss as the next Tory leader and Prime Minister (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Liz Truss’s resignation after her short-lived tenure as Prime Minister has left a vacancy for the top job in Government.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the possible runners and riders for the next Tory leader.

– Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak was defeated by Ms Truss in the race to become the new PM last month, gathering 60,399 votes to her 81,326.

He was Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership.

In the last leadership campaign, he positioned himself as the candidate prepared to tell hard truths about the state of the public finances rather than “comforting fairy tales”.

Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the last leadership contest in the summer (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the last leadership contest in the summer (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tory MP Steve Double said his party should unite behind a candidate such as Mr Sunak.

Speaking before Ms Truss announced her resignation, Mr Double said: “Rishi Sunak’s predictions about the disastrous consequences of Liz Truss’s policies have been proven right. We now need someone like him to step up to show that they can get a grip on the situation and lead from the front.”

He added that he was “willing to get behind anyone who will provide the leadership we need, is up to the job and will get back to delivering on the 2019 manifesto we were elected on”.

As of 4.30pm on Thursday, Mr Sunak was the bookie’s favourite to win the race, with odds of 5/6 with William Hill.

– Penny Mordaunt

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would “keep calm and carry on” and encouraged others to do the same, in the wake of the PM’s resignation.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has said she will “keep calm and carry on” (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has said she will 'keep calm and carry on' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A former trade minister, with Cabinet experience in the defence and international development briefs, she ran to replace Boris Johnson with the catchy campaign name PM 4 PM.

In that campaign, Ms Mordaunt, a Royal Navy Reservist, said leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

She came third, narrowly missing out on a place in the head-to-head phase, in which she backed Ms Truss over Mr Sunak.

Odds on Ms Mordaunt on becoming the next party leader were 5/2.

– Boris Johnson

Could the former Prime Minister return to power in No 10?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among names being bandied about as possibles to run for the Tory leadership (Daniel Leal/PA)
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among names being bandied about as possibles to run for the Tory leadership (Daniel Leal/PA)

Just a few hours before Ms Truss’ resignation announcement, close Johnson ally Nadine Dorries tweeted her support for him.

She wrote: “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25. If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates. MPs must demand return of @BorisJohnson – if not it has to be leadership election or a GE.”

Mr Johnson very reluctantly left Downing Street, saying in a speech in July outside the famous black door: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

He told how he had been unsuccessful in trying to persuade his colleagues that it would be “eccentric to change governments” back in the summer.

Odds on Mr Johnson returning as party leader were 10/3.

– Kemi Badenoch

The former equalities minister ran in the summer leadership contest, saying she wanted lower taxes and “limited government” that focuses on the essentials.

Kemi Badenoch is a former equalities minister (Jacob King/PA)
Kemi Badenoch is a former equalities minister (Jacob King/PA)

She appeared to be targeting the anti-woke vote, complaining about “the shutting down of debate” and stressing the need to “reinvigorate the case for free speech”.

Odds on Ms Badenoch winning the election were 25/1.

– Sajid Javid

The ex-chancellor and health secretary ran under the campaign name “Team Saj” over the summer, saying he would scrap the National Insurance rise and pledging to cut corporation tax to 15%.

Ahead of Ms Truss’ resignation, Downing Street declined to deny reports that she had authorised briefings against Mr Javid and Michael Gove.

Sajid Javid is a former chancellor and health secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sajid Javid is a former chancellor and health secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Over the weekend, a Downing Street source described Mr Javid as “shit” to a newspaper as they dismissed suggestions Ms Truss had considered him to be her replacement chancellor.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “You know the Prime Minister takes this very seriously. She thinks it’s very important to treat Parliamentary colleagues courteously.”

The official added that Ms Truss worked for years with Mr Javid and Mr Gove and has “deep respect” for them.

But he did not refute a Times report that she authorised one of her closest aides to accuse Mr Gove of being a “sadist”.

Bookies had odds of 50/1 on Mr Javid being chosen for the job.

– Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is a popular figure within the party but has previously insisted he wants to remain in his current job.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he loves his current role (Jacob King/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he loves his current role (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Wallace, who has been touted as a possible Tory leader and prime minister, said he wanted people to “stop playing political parlour games”.

He told the Times earlier this week: “The public wants stability and security and if the Government fails to deliver that then they will send us into opposition.”

Asked if he wanted to be PM at that stage, he said: “I want to be the Secretary of State for Defence until I finish. I love the job I do and we have more to do. I want the Prime Minister to be the Prime Minister and I want to do this job.”

Odds on Mr Wallace were 14/1.

– Suella Braverman

She resigned as Home Secretary just a day ahead of Ms Truss’ resignation, with a scathing letter, lashing out at the PM’s “tumultuous” premiership and accusing the Government of “breaking key pledges” including on immigration policy.

Suella Braverman resigned as Home Secretary a day before Liz Truss quit as PM (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Suella Braverman resigned as Home Secretary a day before Liz Truss quit as PM (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Braverman, a former Attorney General, ran in the last leadership race to replace Mr Johnson, promising “rapid and large tax cuts”, and saying she would suspend net-zero targets to deal with the energy crisis and pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

William Hill had odds on Ms Braverman set at 33/1.

– Grant Shapps

He was appointed Home Secretary in the wake of Ms Braverman’s resignation on Wednesday. Mr Shapps was transport secretary during the pandemic and ran in the last leadership election under the banner “Back Shapps”.

Grant Shapps replaced Ms Braverman as Home Secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Grant Shapps replaced Ms Braverman as Home Secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He was among the candidates promising tax cuts, saying he would take 1p off income tax and scrap the proposed increase in corporation tax. He also highlighted his record as a campaigner and organiser to tell nervous Tory MPs “I can help you win your seat”.

Odds on Mr Shapps were 33/1.

–  Kit Malthouse

The Education Secretary has been a long-time ally of Mr Johnson. On his appointment to the Cabinet in early September, he became the ninth education secretary in the past 12 years.

Kit Malthouse has been a long-time ally of Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kit Malthouse has been a long-time ally of Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking just before Ms Truss’s resignation, Mr Malthouse declined to answer questions about her future as he arrived for a meeting in Whitehall.

Asked if it was all over for Liz Truss as he entered the Cabinet Office he said: “I’m going in to talk about schools.”

Bookies were not taking bets on Mr Malthouse.

– Brandon Lewis

There have been murmurings that Mr Lewis, who was appointed Justice Secretary in Liz Truss’s cabinet last month, might consider running.

Tory turmoil
Brandon Lewis resigned as Northern Ireland Secretary in protest at Boris Johnson’s conduct and was appointed Justice Secretary last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He is a former Northern Ireland Secretary, having resigned from that role in July in protest at Boris Johnson’s conduct and standards.

Odds on Mr Lewis were 33/1.

– And who will not be standing in the leadership race?

Allies have said neither Michael Gove nor Jeremy Hunt will run (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Allies have said neither Michael Gove nor Jeremy Hunt will run (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Jeremy Hunt

The Chancellor – a former health secretary and foreign secretary – returned to the Cabinet in a shock appointment last week when Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked.

But soon after Ms Truss’s resignation on Thursday, allies of Mr Hunt said he would not be standing for the Tory leadership.

– Michael Gove

The former Cabinet minister will not stand for the Tory leadership, allies said.

Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’
The offer was made to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS pay offer ‘kick in the teeth’ and ‘deeply insulting’, say unions
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mordaunt throws her hat in the ring in the race for No 10
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s spokesman said the Prime Minister thought it was ‘very important to treat parliamentary colleagues with respect’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss aide suspension lifted after hostile briefing probe – Downing Street
The Scottish Government made an offer to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nursing union hits out at pay offer as strike threat continues
Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Senior Tory says schools should have gender-neutral toilets for trans children

