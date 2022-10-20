What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 4.08pm Updated: October 20 2022, 6.47pm
Liz Truss at the Tory party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss at the Tory party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.

The Tories are now scrambling to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.

– How did we get here?

Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on September 23, which triggered turmoil in the financial markets and required an emergency intervention by the Bank of England to support Government bonds.

A chaotic party conference followed, overshadowed by a U-turn on the policy to scrap the 45p rate of income tax, with daunting poll leads for Labour adding to unease on the Tory benches.

Mr Kwarteng was sacked and replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who junked almost all of the tax cuts which had been a key part of Ms Truss’s appeal to party members.

Things seemed to have calmed down until the calamitous events of October 19.

– So what happened on Wednesday?

Ms Truss was defiant at Prime Minister’s Questions, insisting “I am a fighter, not a quitter”.

But things unravelled in dramatic fashion after that, with Suella Braverman resigning as home secretary and accusing the Government of “breaking key pledges” including on immigration policy.

On Wednesday evening, there were ugly scenes in the Commons as Tory MPs were ordered to vote against a Labour motion on fracking with some alleged to have been “manhandled”.

Chief Whip Wendy Morton was rumoured to have resigned, only for No 10 to confirm she remained in place.

– What happened then?

Pressure on Ms Truss continued to mount on Thursday, with the list of Tory MPs publicly demanding her resignation expanding.

At around noon, it emerged the embattled Prime Minister was in talks with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, who was said to have been amassing letters of no confidence from disgruntled MPs.

Shortly thereafter, it was announced she would be giving a statement in Downing Street.

At around 1.30pm, Ms Truss stepped up to the lectern outside the famous black door and said she had told the King she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

She said she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her a little over six weeks ago when she replaced Boris Johnson.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss makes a resignation statement outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– What happens next?

In her brief resignation speech, Ms Truss said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

Sir Graham said the process will be concluded by October 28 so the new leader is in place in time for a crucial financial statement on October 31, which is intended to reassure the City of London that the Government has a plan to repair the nation’s finances.

– How will a successor be chosen?

Ms Truss’s decision to step down will trigger a scramble among Tory leadership contenders who will face a daunting task to revive the party’s fortunes.

On Thursday afternoon, Sir Graham declared the parliamentary stage of the contest had begun, with nominations open.

Candidates will need a minimum of 100 colleagues nominating them to proceed to the ballot.

“We fixed a high threshold but a threshold that should be achievable by any serious candidate who has a prospect of going through,” Sir Graham said.

He said it would mean a maximum of three candidates on the ballot paper for MPs to vote on.

If there are three, the candidate with the fewest number of votes after the first ballot will be eliminated. That first round is to be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday with the result announced at 6pm.

Sir Graham Brady
Chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady speaks to journalists outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Then, in a change in procedure since the last leadership contest, there will be an “indicative” vote once only two candidates are left.

This will be held between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, with the result announced at 9pm.

The hope is perhaps that the loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out of the race, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of Tory party members.

When David Cameron quit, the leadership contest did not go to a vote of party members as Theresa May was left unopposed following Andrea Leadsom’s withdrawal from the race.

If neither drops out, this final vote by MPs will allow Tory members to know – which they did not in the last election – the preferred of the two candidates of the parliamentary party, potentially dissuading them from choosing the other.

– What happens after the parliamentary stage of the contest?

If two candidates end up remaining, Tory members across the country who joined the party at least three months ago will have a say.

Tory party chairman Jake Berry said: “We have decided that if the party should decide to put forward two candidates there would be an expedited, binding, online vote of Conservative Party members to choose its next leader”.

The ballot will close at 11am on Friday, October 28, with the result announced later that day.

– Will there be any hustings?

Sir Jake Berry said Conservative HQ will be working with broadcasters to arrange one broadcast event so members can hear from the final two candidates before they vote.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Boris Johnson was forced out but his name is never far from speculation about a return to No 10 (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Who could run to succeed Ms Truss?

Allies of former leader Mr Johnson pushed for him to make a comeback, despite being forced out earlier this year, while Rishi Sunak, who defeated Ms Truss among MPs in the last contest but lost out among party members, also has supporters at Westminster.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was quick to rule himself out as he focuses on calming the financial markets, while Michael Gove will also sit out the contest.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, viewed as a potential leadership contender after coming third among MPs in the last contest, said she would “keep calm and carry on”.

Other names bandied around as potential successors have included Ms Braverman, Ben Wallace, Kit Malthouse, Grant Shapps and Sajid Javid.

Defence Secretary Mr Wallace, a popular figure within the party, has insisted he wants to remain in his current job.

Ms Braverman could have support from MPs on the Tory right, but she is unlikely to prove a unifying figure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’
The offer was made to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS pay offer ‘kick in the teeth’ and ‘deeply insulting’, say unions
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mordaunt throws her hat in the ring in the race for No 10
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s spokesman said the Prime Minister thought it was ‘very important to treat parliamentary colleagues with respect’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss aide suspension lifted after hostile briefing probe – Downing Street
The Scottish Government made an offer to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nursing union hits out at pay offer as strike threat continues
Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Senior Tory says schools should have gender-neutral toilets for trans children

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Liz Truss at the Tory party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented