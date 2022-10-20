Irish premier asks for Liz Truss’s successor be selected quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Irish premier asks for Liz Truss’s successor be selected quickly

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 4.17pm Updated: October 20 2022, 7.29pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (PA)

The Irish premier has asked that a new British Prime Minister be selected quickly in order to bring about stability in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation.

In recent days and weeks, Irish ministers had emphasised how Ireland is closely linked to the UK economy and the need for stability ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told reporters in Brussels that “we would like to see the UK system, within its capacity, to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible”.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed frustration at “being back to instability again”, referring to tensions around the Brexit Protocol and its impact on Northern Ireland.

Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney in Belfast
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in Belfast earlier this week. (PA)

The resignation of Ms Truss has raised concerns about the progress that had been made on reaching a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland protocol, and on closer relations between the British and Irish governments.

In a statement, Mr Martin said that agreement on the protocol was “ever more urgent” now and that it was “vital” to maintain a close British-Irish relationship.

He said: “Working together to protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and to support peace and stability in Northern Ireland continue to be vital responsibilities for the British and Irish Governments, particularly now in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

“Substantive EU-UK engagement to reach agreement on outstanding issues around implementation of the Protocol is ever more urgent.

“Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish Governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands. I remain committed to working with the British Government in this spirit.”

Mr Martin conveyed his best wishes Ms Truss and her family.

Mr Coveney said the “mood music” between Ireland and the UK had been better recently.

“The frustration for us is we are back to instability again, I had the privilege of being foreign minister for five years, in that time I have dealt with six secretaries of state for Northern Ireland, five foreign secretaries and now it’s going to be four prime ministers,” he told RTE.

“And we’re trying to get complex issues negotiated and we’re trying to find compromises in a very heated and difficult political environment, particularly in the context of Northern Ireland.

“From an Irish perspective this isn’t really about the personalities, it’s about stability and about having a partner to negotiate with that can help us solve problems together.

“Unfortunately, part of the consequence of what has happened today is of course more uncertainty for Northern Ireland because, not only will we have a new British prime minister next Friday, but of course if there isn’t an Assembly up and running in Northern Ireland by next Friday, by law, whoever is secretary of state at that time is required to set a date for a new election.”

Speaking minutes after Truss announced her recognition, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he hoped the engagement on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol “can continue” despite dramatic political developments at Westminster.

“The political and the economic stability of the United Kingdom is a vital ingredient in the economic prospects of Ireland and indeed of Europe,” the President of the Eurogroup told reporters in Dublin.

“It’s very important to us from a financial market perspective, but it’s very tangibly important to us as a key destination for the sale of Irish goods and Irish services.

“We, at the moment, don’t see any indication that the latest developments in the United Kingdom are having an impact on the performance of Irish businesses, but it is something that we are monitoring.”

He said that Ireland remained “a close friend” of the UK, even through “tough and challenging moments” during the Brexit process.

“The Irish government believes that a very important contribution to deeper economic and political stability in the time ahead would be a successful completion of the process that is under way with regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“And if an agreement can be reached, it would be a really strong foundation to a far stronger and more positive-looking relationship between the European Union, the United Kingdom and Ireland,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’
The offer was made to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS pay offer ‘kick in the teeth’ and ‘deeply insulting’, say unions
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mordaunt throws her hat in the ring in the race for No 10
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s spokesman said the Prime Minister thought it was ‘very important to treat parliamentary colleagues with respect’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss aide suspension lifted after hostile briefing probe – Downing Street
The Scottish Government made an offer to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nursing union hits out at pay offer as strike threat continues
Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Senior Tory says schools should have gender-neutral toilets for trans children

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented