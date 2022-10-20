In Pictures: Liz Truss’s brief tenure at Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Liz Truss’s brief tenure at Number 10

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 5.37pm
Liz Truss (PA)
Liz Truss (PA)

Liz Truss has resigned as Tory leader after a chaotic 44 days in office.

Liz Truss resignation
New Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She signalled the end of the shortest term by any prime minister following a botched financial statement, the loss of two of her most senior Cabinet ministers and an open revolt by Tory MPs.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss after becoming Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss fell 74 days short of George Canning’s 118 full days as PM – the Tory statesman died in office from ill health in 1827, and had, until Thursday, held the unwanted record of shortest serving prime minister.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss hosting the first Cabinet meeting with her new Cabinet in Downing Street (Frank Augstein/PA)

During her 44 full days in No 10, she oversaw the pound plummeting, the cost of government debt soaring and poll numbers plunging before tearing up her “Trussenomics” plans.

Liz Truss resignation
The Queen welcoming Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Truss’s first weeks were muted.

Two days after she entered office on September 6 the nation was plunged into a period of mourning by the Queen’s death.

Her Government oversaw Operation Bridges that led up to the Queen’s funeral as Ms Truss maintained a dignified quiet at a time when she wanted to overhaul the nation.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss speaking during the state funeral of the Queen (Frank Augustein/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss holding a bilateral with European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Ms Truss meeting the President of France Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations headquarters in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Not long after the mourning period ended, chaos reigned.

Ms Truss’s leadership had been on life support since the markets turned against her following the September 23 mini-budget which promised £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts on top of a massively expensive energy support package.

Liz Truss resignation
Holding a bilateral with US President Joe Biden at the UN (Toby Melville/PA)
The King meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace in London
The King meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Ms Truss delivering a speech to members of the United Nations in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Axing chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and abandoning most of the plans helped calm the turmoil – as did an emergency intervention in the bond markets by the Bank of England – but left her premiership holed below the waterline.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Ms Truss on stage at her party’s annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Wednesday’s chaos, which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary, officially for using a personal email to send a sensitive document but also while she was at odds with the Prime Minister over immigration policy, added to pressure on Ms Truss.

She enters the history books as the shortest-lived PM.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss playing table tennis during a visit to the Onside Future Youth Zone in London (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny LAwson/PA)

