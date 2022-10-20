Jeremy Hunt’s plan to curtail energy support ‘has eradicated certainty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Hunt’s plan to curtail energy support ‘has eradicated certainty’

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 7.29pm Updated: October 20 2022, 8.37pm
(PA)
(PA)

The Scottish First Minister has hit out at Jeremy Hunt’s plans to cut support given to households amidst soaring energy bills, and said the move “eradicated what meagre certainty people and businesses” had.

Mr Hunt, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee, which capped gas and electricity prices for the next two years, will instead last for just six months with a more targeted approach taking its place next year.

But Nicola Sturgeon criticised the plans, and said the curtailing of the scheme “eradicated what meagre certainty people and businesses had over their bills and finances in the short to medium-term”.

Tory turmoil
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking to the nation from the Treasury in London (Marc Ward/PA)

Ms Sturgeon met with energy companies on Thursday, and after the government she leads called on Mr Hunt’s review of the scheme to be accelerated and for more support to be given to vulnerable customers already struggling to pay their bills.

“Even the current cap of £2,500 until April – while better than a rise to £3,500 – is still a very significant increase for households who are already struggling to pay their bills and heat their homes,” the First Minister said.

“Without further mitigation the increase to £2,500 under the energy price guarantee will see an additional 150,000 households in extreme fuel poverty.”

Ms Sturgeon’s government also called on Downing Street to do more to support households in Scotland who rely on alternative fuels to heat their homes, and to clarify protections for businesses following March next year as soon as possible to give them the “certainty and security they need to operate with confidence”.

The First Minister said that the Scottish Government was “working hard within its limited powers and finite budget to support people, business, public services and the economy”, but warned: “The deficiencies in the UK Government’s package mean we are still in an emergency situation.

“The economic outlook has been made far worse by other aspects of the mini-budget – most of which have now had to be reversed entirely.”

It was Ms Sturgeon’s second meeting with energy industry leaders in less than two months, and included Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson, Ovo Energy’s vice-president of operations Gareth Wood, and Citizens Advice Scotland’s chief executive Derek Mitchell.

At the meeting, The Scottish Government said they agreed longer-term certainty was urgently needed ahead of the anticipated price cap increase in April.

After the summit they agreed Holyrood would work with organisations to increase smart meter coverage north of the border, and partners will share data with the Scottish Government to “help inform calls upon the UK Government, to provide clarity on continued support for domestic and non-domestic consumers as soon as possible”.

The Scottish Government is also set to work with businesses to see how they can be supported with energy costs within its devolved powers.

But, Ms Sturgeon said, “more substantial reform of the energy market is needed to address the issue in the long term, and the power to do so lies with the UK Government”.

A UK Government spokesman said that “countries around the world are facing rising energy costs caused by Putin’s devastating invasion of Ukraine”.

“The energy price guarantee will save the typical household around £700 this winter, based on what energy prices would have been under the current price cap – reducing bills by roughly a third,” the spokesman said.

“A Treasury-led review will consider how to support households from April 2023, focusing support for those in need while reducing costs for the taxpayer.”

And on its support for businesses across the UK, the spokesman said their plans would give firms the “certainty they need to plan through the acute crisis this winter”. The review, they said, will also look at how to support businesses from April next year and target taxpayers money to the “most vulnerable”.

