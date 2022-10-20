Governments must set out recession aid for commerce, say business leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Governments must set out recession aid for commerce, say business leaders

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.03am
The political turmoil in recent weeks has led to uncertainty for businesses, the Scottish Chamber of Commerce report said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The political turmoil in recent weeks has led to uncertainty for businesses, the Scottish Chamber of Commerce report said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland’s Governments must make it clear how businesses struggling to survive a looming recession will be supported, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) has said.

Latest findings from the SCC’s leading business survey highlighted the plight of organisations as they battle increased costs, inflationary pressure and “misjudged” policies by the UK Government.

The quarterly economic indicator survey, conducted in August and September, surveyed 280 firms.

It found that 92% of firms were concerned about inflation – a record high, according to analysis.

The main cost concern for businesses is from energy bills, with 80% of firms citing the issue as a top concern, followed by 72% naming labour costs, and 63% highlighting fuel costs.

The survey found a record number of respondents indicated the price of goods could increase in the next quarter.

Some eight in 10 firms said they intended to charge consumers more, compared to 50% from the same period in 2021.

And on balance, all firms reported a fall in confidence compared to the previous quarter and a more significant decline compared to the previous year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been urged to engage with businesses to provide clarity on the proposed targeted support for energy bills beyond April amid fears the policy could be rolled back.

The SCC has also urged the UK Government to set a clear, long-term, economic prospectus to provide a stable environment for investment amid rising inflation.

And the Scottish Government, which is due to set out an emergency budget, will ease cost burdens on firms, with the organisation recommending a cut to non-domestic rates.

Stephen Leckie, SCC president, said: “Frozen investment, faltering confidence, falling cashflow and profits, and a pessimistic global outlook, paint a concerning picture for businesses in Scotland.

“There is more pressure to come in the winter months. The signs of economic bounce-back don’t look promising as more and more firms are telling us that they have been forced to cancel contracts, projects or plans to expand, due to soaring costs and difficulty in hiring people.

“Whilst we recognise the strain that has been placed on public finances, Governments in Edinburgh and London must make clear how businesses will be supported to survive through the difficult months ahead and what measures will be put in place to support long-term growth.”

Mairi Spowage, director of Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute, said the UK Government’s mini-budget, which is now set to be reversed, had put “upward pressure on the cost of Government borrowing”.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “As the Chancellor has made clear, a central responsibility of any government is do what is needed for economic stability and sustainable public finances – the bedrock of a growing economy.

“We recognise the challenges businesses are facing in the months ahead, which is why we are helping with their costs through the Energy Bill Support Scheme and a £2.4 billion fuel duty cut, and small businesses will be fully protected from next year’s rise in corporation tax.

“We also provided the Scottish Government with a record £41 billion for the next three years at the recent Spending Review.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the enormous pressures facing businesses during the current crisis and have been engaging, directly and through key business organisations, to best understand their needs and will continue to do so.

“The Scottish Government is doing everything within its resources and powers to help those most affected and have committed to an emergency budget review to assess all opportunities to redirect additional resources to those most in need, reduce the burdens on business, and stimulate the Scottish economy.

“Along with businesses we have repeatedly called on the UK Government to take urgent action – as it holds key policy levers to do so. That includes expansion of shortage occupation lists, a VAT reduction on energy bills, an extension of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and other loans.

“For the fourth year in a row, the Scottish Government is delivering the lowest non-domestic property rates in the UK for over 95% of non-domestic properties, and supports a generous package of reliefs forecast at £801 million including offering the UK’s most generous Small Business Bonus Scheme which takes over 111,000 properties out of rates altogether, as of 1 June 2021.”

