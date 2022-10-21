Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 10.17am
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The number of homes sold in September was more than a third (37%) lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, 103,930 transactions took place in September, which was broadly unchanged compared with August 2022.

Year-on-year comparisons have been distorted by several big spikes in house sales that happened last year, as buyers rushed to complete transactions before a stamp duty holiday was phased out.

There were significant peaks in transactions during March, June and September 2021.

The report said: “UK residential transactions have been stable in recent months but remain elevated above pre-coronavirus levels.”

Mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, amid the fallout from the mini-budget.

Bank of England base rate rises have also been pushing up mortgage rates – and further rises to the base rate are expected.

Some home buyers who already have a mortgage in place may be pressing ahead while others may choose to sit it out for a while to see what happens to mortgage rates and house prices in the coming months.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said: “The reality is that any change in (Conservative party) leadership could lead to a change in direction for policy and ministers posts, creating an even greater sense of ambiguity that the market will have to respond to.

“In the immediate term, the housing market remains steady. Transaction levels continue to hold firm month-on-month.”

He added: “Any annual comparisons will of course paint a different picture but it’s important to keep in mind that the levels of activity seen in late 2020 and throughout 2021 were the exception not the rule.

“Many areas of the country remain underpinned by unsatisfied buyer demand, while properties at the top and mid end of the market continue to perform well across the national Jackson-Stops network, particularly in Chichester, Newmarket, Northampton and Woking.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients said: “The majority of homeowners are insulated from rising interest rates as they are on fixed rates.

“Those coming to the end of these deals either now or in the near future are in for a payment shock as fixed rates are priced considerably higher than the deals borrowers originally took out.

“A base rate tracker with no early repayment charges may be a better alternative until fixed-rate pricing settles down.

“Those who are already mid-transaction are keen to proceed with a mortgage offer secured some time ago, which is likely to look particularly attractive now.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive officer of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “Our own data indicates that sentiment remained positive in September with 79% of sellers confident they could complete a sale within the next three months.

“We wait to see what impact further political events and the appointment of another Prime Minister will have on buyer and seller sentiment, which so far has proven to be remarkably robust.

“As interest rates and the cost of living continue to rise, buyers have less buying power so new properties coming to market must be priced realistically.”

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa said: “These figures relate to sales that were agreed earlier in the year, but they do show that the housing market continued to show surprising resilience in the face of the rising cost of living and other economic pressures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
Court staff begin nine-day walkout over case management system
Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss’s replacement commenced (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week
Britain’s biggest lenders will unveil their latest quarterly financial results next week (Ian West/ PA)
High-street banks will be ‘wary’ of loan defaults as mortgage rates surge
Tesco supermarket has increased the price of the deal to a minimum of £3.40 (Alamy/PA)
Tesco hikes price of meal deal due to rising costs
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing a medium-term fiscal plan (Victoria Jones/PA)
New PM to decide on Hunt’s Halloween budget plan
The value of the pound dropped back against the dollar on Friday morning (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound falls amid political uncertainty and weak economic data
Deliveroo reduced its sales growth guidance as orders dropped (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo reduces sales growth targets as customers cut back orders
Aviva offices, Pitheavlis, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval
Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented