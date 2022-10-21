Boris Johnson: The ex-PM who could copy his hero with second stint in Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson: The ex-PM who could copy his hero with second stint in Number 10

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 10.40am
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson’s chance to emulate his political hero Winston Churchill and return from the wilderness has come sooner than he might have expected.

Churchill spent a decade out of office between the Conservative defeat of 1929 and his recall to lead Britain through World War II in 1939, and then another six years after 1945 before being elected for a second term.

Mr Johnson may end up waiting just seven weeks.

It had already been widely rumoured that the controversial former Prime Minister believed he could make a comeback, and his final speech in Downing Street appeared to hint as much with its reference to Cincinnatus, who was recalled from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.

But to achieve that, Mr Johnson will have to convince Conservative MPs to take another chance on a man whose career has been dogged by scandal.

Even before becoming Prime Minister, he had been accused of racism and homophobia, as well as multiple affairs, and was forced to apologise to Parliament for failing to properly declare outside earnings totalling more than £50,000 on several occasions.

EU referendum
Boris Johnson makes a speech in York during the EU referendum campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But somehow he seemed to continue defying political gravity, rising ever upwards from MP to Mayor of London to Foreign Secretary and, eventually, into Number 10 itself.

He even built up a reputation for being able to win in unexpected places, starting with his bid for the London mayoralty in 2008.

Although not quite the Labour stronghold it is now, the capital was still a daunting prospect for a Conservative after two terms of “Red” Ken Livingstone, but Mr Johnson managed not only to win but then retain the mayoralty in 2012.

And then, in December 2019, his promise to “Get Brexit done” saw him lead the Conservatives to a landslide victory, picking up swathes of traditionally Labour territory.

But even with his majority, Mr Johnson was confronted by significant challenges.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 19, 2020
Boris Johnson speaking during a news conference in response to the Covid-19 pandemic (Toby Melville/PA)

He did manage to secure a Brexit deal, but his decision to reopen the question of the Northern Ireland Protocol suggested Brexit was not “done” while also opening him to accusations he was reneging on an agreement with the UK’s international partners.

Then came the pandemic, derailing many of his plans to “level up” the country and seeing him admitted to an intensive care unit as he was struck down with Covid.

MPs became rebellious as he broke manifesto pledges on tax rises, U-turned on social care, backtracked on rail promises and continued to impose Covid restrictions that some felt draconian.

And still scandal dogged him. Just as he appeared unassailable – leading in the polls, presiding over a successful Cop26 and a triumphant Tory conference – it all started to fall apart.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Boris and Carrie Johnson leave Downing Street for the last time (Yui Mok/PA)

First came the Owen Paterson affair and then the revelations of Partygate that saw him become the first Prime Minister to receive a criminal penalty while in office, before finally the Chris Pincher scandal brought an avalanche of ministerial resignations and his exit from Downing Street.

In the brief period since his resignation, Mr Johnson has largely kept a low profile. Apart from a tribute to the Queen and continuing his steadfast support for Ukraine he has said little publicly.

But the failure of Liz Truss’s premiership has presented him with an early opportunity to return to the political limelight.

If he can pull off a comeback, he will face a very different prospect from the one that greeted him in 2019.

POLITICS Tory
Boris Johnson would have a huge gap to make up in the opinion polls (PA Graphics)

The Conservatives are far behind in the polls, the UK is gripped by an economic crisis and the prospects for delivering the sort of improvement in public services he once promised are limited.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson himself is still under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is looking into whether he misled the House during Partygate and could at any moment recommend that he is suspended from Parliament because of it.

Polling also suggests he is still deeply unpopular with the public at large, although not as unpopular as Ms Truss and he has significant support among Tory members.

If he is to return to Downing Street, he will need the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs. It is they who must now decide whether to gamble on the scandal-prone leader once again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Almost a quarter of Police Scotland vehicles had racked up more than 100,000 miles (Alamy/PA)
Almost a quarter of Police Scotland vehicles have 100,000 miles on clock
New legislation means it is illegal to drive while under the influence of certain drugs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly quarter of missed drug-driving prosecutions involved ‘repeat offenders’
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Up for it’ Boris Johnson flying back from Caribbean to run for prime minister
Rishi Sunak leaves his house in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’
The offer was made to unions on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS pay offer ‘kick in the teeth’ and ‘deeply insulting’, say unions
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mordaunt throws her hat in the ring in the race for No 10

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented