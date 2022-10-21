Labour MP Chris Matheson resigns after complaints of sexual misconduct upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour MP Chris Matheson resigns after complaints of sexual misconduct upheld

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 11.58am Updated: October 21 2022, 2.41pm
Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary report (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary report (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Labour MP Christian Matheson has resigned after a report by a parliamentary watchdog upheld complaints of “serious sexual misconduct”.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and had been asked to stand down as City of Chester MP by Labour.

The Independent Expert Panel had released a report recommending the suspension, after the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff, made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

“I have today, with great sadness, tendered my resignation as Member of Parliament for the City of Chester,” Mr Matheson said in a statement.

“I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue.”

Ms Stone concluded that Mr Matheson had invited his former member of staff on a private trip abroad and “the invitation was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her”, according to the report.

During a work event outside Parliament, he had also “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth. The Commissioner concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances”.

It is understood that the Labour Party launched an investigation and immediately suspended Mr Matheson from Labour Party membership in light of the report. The Chief Whip told him he had lost the whip and urged him to stand down as an MP.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This is an incredibly serious case. There must be a zero tolerance for sexual harassment and the Labour party has acted immediately following the ICGS findings.

“We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for.”

Mr Matheson’s resignation will trigger a by-election in the City of Chester.

In his resignation statement, Mr Matheson said: “From the start I accepted I had committed a minor breach of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would stand me in a fair light.

“This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue. Indeed my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter – was held against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, and caused an increased sanction which I felt was disproportionate.

“Despite provable factual inaccuracies in the sanctions report, my appeal against sanction was not even considered, for the same reason.

“Therefore, I faced a suspension from the House of four weeks. Whilst I believe that this is an excessive and unfair penalty, I cannot challenge the process further.

“I believe that the honourable and right thing to do now is to resign my seat and seek to rebuild my life elsewhere.”

The GMB union criticised the fact that the case “took 17 months to conclude”.

“This was another grotesque abuse of power from an MP against a vulnerable member of staff,” said Jenny Symmons, chairwoman of the GMB branch for members’ staff.

“Our complaints process continues to be too lengthy, causing excessive trauma for victims and serving as a deterrent for reporting incidents”.

