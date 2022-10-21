How Labour’s opinion poll lead has grown since the mini-budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Labour’s opinion poll lead has grown since the mini-budget

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 1.21pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley on October 15 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley on October 15 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour’s average opinion poll lead over the Conservatives has grown from eight percentage points to 33 in the four weeks since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

On September 23, the day the former chancellor made his financial statement in the House of Commons, Labour’s seven-day average poll share stood at 41% while the Tories were on 33%.

Since then, Labour’s lead has grown steadily, reaching 18 percentage points by September 30, 25 points by October 7 and 29 points a week ago on October 14.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

Labour’s poll average as of October 21 is 54%, with the Conservatives on 21%, the Liberal Democrats on 10% and the Greens on 4%.

The party has been ahead of the Conservatives in the polls since December last year, around the time stories first began to emerge of Downing Street parties during Covid-19 lockdowns.

But until last month Labour’s lead was usually in single digits.

Double-digit leads started to become more common in early September, soon after Liz Truss became prime minister.

In the last four weeks the lead has first doubled and then trebled in size.

While most polling companies in the past week have shown Labour’s lead to be in the high 20s or low 30s, two have put it even higher, at 36 points (Redfield & Wilton) and 39 points (People Polling).

The figures from People Polling also put the Conservatives on 14%, only three points ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 11% and the lowest poll score for the Tories for at least 50 years.

These are the sorts of figures that would likely see a landslide Labour victory at a general election – were one to take place tomorrow, and were people to vote in the same way across the country.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

Before this year, the last time the party enjoyed regular poll leads of 20 or 30 points was in the months directly after the general election of 1997, when Labour won a 179-seat majority.

Opinion polls are snapshots of the prevailing public mood, not projections or forecasts.

With the next general election still more than two years away – the latest possible date is January 23 2025 – there is plenty of time for the national numbers to change.

But polls both shape and reflect the prevailing mood of the country, in turn affecting morale among politicians and party members alike.

