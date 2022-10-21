Senior Tory says schools should have gender-neutral toilets for trans children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Senior Tory says schools should have gender-neutral toilets for trans children

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 2.50pm
Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. (Victoria Jones/PA)

A senior Tory MP has called for schools to provide gender-neutral toilets to support trans children.

Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Women and Equalities Committee, said the move would ensure children were able to learn in an environment where they were “supported”.

Speaking backstage at the PinkNews Awards, she also said that human rights was not a “zero-sum game” and there was no conflict between supporting women’s rights and trans rights.

She said: “It is absolutely possible to support both trans rights and women’s rights.

“I never shy away from using the word ‘woman’ and I don’t think we should, but equally we have to recognise that trans people need to have their rights defended. They need our support.”

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes speaks at the PinkNews Awards 2022 in London (PinkNews/PA)

Asked about schools, she said: “I think there are some real challenges around our schools … I want every young person to be able to have access to education where they will be supported, where they will not be incorrectly gendered, where they will not be forced to use the incorrect toilets.”

She added: “I hate the fact that we keep coming down to talking about toilets at every opportunity, but it’s absolutely right that there should be inclusive, gender-neutral loos in our schools and that’s something that I personally will stand up for enormously.”

Ms Nokes has been a consistent advocate for trans rights since becoming chair of the Women and Equalities Committee in 2020, and has called for the proposed ban on conversion therapy to include trans people.

In December 2021, her committee called for the gender recognition process to “move closer to a system of self-declaration” by removing the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Her most recent comments come as the Conservative Party prepares for another leadership election in which trans rights may feature prominently.

During the previous leadership election, several candidates were criticised for using trans rights as a “political football”.

Jamie Wallis, the only openly transgender MP, mentioned this while calling on Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister, telling her: “Watching senior colleagues exploit the issue of transgender rights and weaponise it in order to score cheap political points was extremely unpleasant.”

Speaking at the PinkNews Awards, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also called for a ban on conversion therapy “in all its forms” and said his party would “modernise” the Gender Recognition Act.

In a speech paying tribute to human rights barrister Jonathan Cooper, who was given a lifetime achievement award, Sir Keir warned that the UK faced slipping backwards on LGBT rights and criticised “the rhetoric we’ve seen towards trans people”.

