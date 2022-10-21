Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 5.50pm
Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Full implementation of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol would see British trade to the region grind to a halt within 48 hours, a major haulage company has warned.

Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, branded the Irish Sea trading arrangements a “complete disaster” as he gave evidence to a Lords committee in Belfast.

Mr Jackson was one of several business figures negatively affected by the protocol who relayed their experiences to Lords examining the Government’s proposed legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements.

Paul Jackson gives evidence to the Lords Committee on the NI Protocol Bill (NI Assembly/PA)

Ballymena-based McBurney Transport, which employs 800 people and has an annual turnover of £130 million, is the biggest shipper of goods on the island of Ireland and carries 105,000 trailers across the Irish Sea annually.

Mr Jackson told the Lords Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that the trading arrangements, which came into effect in January 2021, were reducing choice and ramping up prices for consumers in the region.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol for us as a company has been a complete disaster. It simply does not work for our customers,” he said.

“There is a reduction in choice and there is an increase in costs, because we can see what manufacturers are sending into Northern Ireland on a daily basis and every week that reduction in choice becomes more and more apparent.”

Brexit
Goods moving across the Irish Sea from Britain are subject to added checks and paperwork under the terms of the protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit. It instead shifted the requirement for checks and customs declarations to trade crossing the Irish Sea.

The arrangements have only been partially implemented. The UK has unilaterally and indefinitely extended a series of grace periods that limit the red tape.

London and Brussels have recently resumed negotiations around trying to find a way to avoid full implementation and agree a system involving less bureaucracy.

The Government has said it will take unilateral action to replace the existing arrangements – by way of the NI Protocol Bill in Parliament – if a deal with the European Commission fails to materialise.

Mr Jackson said even with grace periods in operation the red tape was causing major problems for his industry. He challenged those who were urging “rigorous implementation” of the full protocol.

“Rigorous implementation – I often say to myself, go ahead do it, pull the trigger and have rigorous implementation but make sure anybody in this country has been out and their freezers are full, because you will bring a logistics solution to Northern Ireland on its knees within 48 hours, because the east-west movement of traffic will stop.

“So that is the solution of full implementation that the EU are talking about.”

He said McBurney Transport had had to build an extension at its headquarters in Ballymena to house 10 staff to deal with protocol paperwork.

Mr Jackson said many businesses in Northern Ireland were also now at a competitive disadvantage to those in Britain.

He stressed that physical checks at the ports were not the issue – rather the paperwork required by the protocol.

“Checks has never ever been a problem,” he said.

“In the 21 months, we’ve had nine vehicles checked. So it’s irrelevant.

“Everybody’s talking about checks. It’s just totally irrelevant. Unfortunately, our local media, our local MLAs talk about vehicle checks. It’s not vehicle checks, it’s the paperwork and the absolute farce and bureaucratic mess of paperwork having to be done in the background. It’s all time, it’s all cost and it’s all money.

“Somebody has to pay for it. Unfortunately, a large percentage of our customers in GB have just decided that Northern Ireland is only 2% of their overall sales process and they just said ‘you know what, we’re not going to supply’.”

He added: “This is 21 months later, and we are banging our head off brick walls watching the bureaucratic mess imposed upon us as hauliers, that we’re having to impose on our customers to make this work.”

The committee also heard that the majority of young people “hadn’t a clue” what the protocol was.

Brian Dougherty, of the North West Cultural Partnership, said what was of greater concern to unionists was that they did not feel their voices were being heard, and that that had left “a very vulnerable disconnect”.

