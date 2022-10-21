Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for PM – ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for PM – ally

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 6.42pm Updated: October 21 2022, 7.09pm
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has said he is “up for it” and will fly back to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister, an ally has said.

Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said the man who stood down six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals has told him “we are going to do this”.

The Tory MP said Mr Johnson will land back in Britain on Saturday and will challenge to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.

But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader Lord William Hague warning Mr Johnson’s resurrection would lead to a “death spiral” for the party.

Boris Johnson resignation
Johnson-ally James Duddridge (James Manning/PA)

Sir James, who served as one of Mr Johnson’s parliamentary private secretaries at No 10, told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.

“He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”

The MP for Rochford and Southend East was confident that Mr Johnson will get the 100 nominations from Tory colleagues to make it to the next stage of the contest “quite quickly”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate who has officially declared she is running, but former chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to launch a challenge.

Sir James said Mr Johnson will argue he is “the only person that’s got a mandate” from the 2019 general election and that he can “bring the party together”.

Mr Johnson has “learned and reflected” during less than two months out of office, and knows he needs a No 10 operation that is “slicker” and has “command of the details”, according to the ally.

Sir James said Mr Johnson knows he needs a “government of all talents” and would “welcome back with open arms” even those who “said despicable things about him”.

Mr Johnson was picking up support from Cabinet ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Simon Clarke.

But Lord Hague, a Tory peer, said Mr Johnson returning is “possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of” during his 46-year party membership.

“I think it’d be a very, very bad idea to bring Boris Johnson back,” he told Times Radio.

“This all started, this unravelling, because Boris Johnson was unable to run the government in the right way, to keep it together in the right way, to uphold the high standards of conduct that are necessary in the highest offices in the land.

“Him returning is the solution? That would be going round in circles and that could become a death spiral of the Conservative Party.

“And I think it’s possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of in the 46 years I’ve been a member of the Conservative Party.”

Former minister Johnny Mercer said he could not put himself or his constituents through another Johnson administration after the “terrible” lows of the last time, as he backed Mr Sunak.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

“Boris is a friend of mine, I love him to bits, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t think I can put myself through that again. I don’t think I can ask my constituents to, I don’t think I can ask my staff,” Mr Mercer told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

“I love Boris to bits and he’s got amazing qualities for this country, but it is now time for serious, competent, straightforward and values-based governance.”

A return for Mr Johnson would be beset with challenges, not least the inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over the partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police.

If found guilty by the Commons Privileges Committee, he could face recall proceedings that would leave him battling for his seat in the Commons if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more.

His popularity with the public has crashed, even if he still rides high with the Tory membership.

Some MPs have even suggested they could resign the party whip if he wins.

