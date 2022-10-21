Nearly quarter of missed drug-driving prosecutions involved ‘repeat offenders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly quarter of missed drug-driving prosecutions involved ‘repeat offenders’

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 12.02am
New legislation means it is illegal to drive while under the influence of certain drugs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New legislation means it is illegal to drive while under the influence of certain drugs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Almost a quarter of suspected drug drivers who avoided justice due to forensic testing delays were potential repeat offenders, figures have revealed.

A total of 444 cases were not progressed because of testing and analysis delays since October 2019 – an increase of 60 since the previous 384 cases were reported.

The cases could not be prosecuted because they reached the statutory 12-month time limit for testing.

Russell Findlay, Scottish Conservative community safety spokesperson, urged the Scottish Government to take immediate action before lives are lost.

Conservative leadership bid
Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the delays to drug driving samples were ‘serious’ and ‘regrettable’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Justice Secretary Keith Brown provided updated figures from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) following a request from the Tory MSP.

In his letter, he said missed opportunities to prosecute such cases are both “serious and regrettable”.

Figures revealed that some 99 of the cases involved a potential repeat offender.

And innocent people were injured in two of the incidents, figures showed, while 40 involved a collision.

Mr Findlay said: “It was shocking enough when it was revealed that hundreds of drug-driving suspects snared by police were able to evade justice due to forensic delays.

“But it’s even worse to now discover, months later, that many of them were repeat offenders, that innocent people who suffered injuries in two of these incidents and that 60 more such cases have also been binned.

“Those who get behind the wheel while impaired by drugs are a danger to themselves and recklessly risk the safety of everyone else.

“All drug drivers should be brought to justice and that is especially true of repeat offenders.

“Law-abiding road users should feel safe and have faith in the justice system – but that’s no longer the case under this incompetent SNP Government which needs to get a grip before somebody is killed.”

More than 5,600 drug-driving blood samples have been tested since 2019 when new legislation was introduced making it an offence to drive while under the influence of certain drugs, including cocaine, morphine and cannabis.

The SPA had previously called for long-term measures to fix the backlogs and said current methods, including outsourcing, were like a “sticking plaster” amid the increasing demand.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it had “received assurance that urgent action is under way to address the capacity issues in both the immediate and longer-term”.

“The Scottish Government has provided over £1.3 billion to SPA this financial year, which includes funding for SPA Forensics as well as for Police Scotland for 2022-23,” the spokesman said.

“In recent years, we have provided £1.9 million of additional funding to assist SPA Forensic Services in delivering the necessary testing for drug driving including a further £370,000 this summer.”

