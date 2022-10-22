Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 9.25pm
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has set out her plan to “unite the party and the country”, as she warned the Tories have become “distracted by internal disputes”.

Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, the Commons Leader is lagging behind on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Boris Johnson’s 43 and Rishi Sunak’s 110, according to a PA news agency tally.

She used her pitch in The Express to stress the need to “make Brexit work” and “defend our Union and its territorial integrity”, as she pledged her support for reforming the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Mordaunt also said she had opposed the SNP’s “separatist ideology”, and argued “this is no time” for a second Scottish independence referendum.

“If Conservatives want to continue to be trusted with the United Kingdom’s government, we have to refocus on what we agree on and what we know we have to do, instead of letting things push us apart,” she wrote.

“As with the country, so with the party. I want to lay out a plan for our future which offers health, wealth and security for everyone, and I want to bring the Conservative Party together to deliver it for the people of the United Kingdom.”

She insisted she is not seeking the top job for an “easy ride”, stressing that she wants a government which “draws from all our best talent”.

In what appeared to be a veiled swipe at outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was initially accused of filling her own Cabinet with allies, Ms Mordaunt said her administration would not be “cherry-picked for personal loyalties”.

“I know there is a great deal of hard work ahead. But with a united party I know we can do it,” she said.

“Let us remember we are all Conservatives, and all on the same team. Lend me your support and I will take us forward together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer warns markets are spooked by Tory ‘psychodrama’
The Scottish Fire Brigade Union said firefighters are risking their lives despite real terms pay cuts (Aaron Chown/PA).
Firefighters take pay fight to Holyrood in ‘biggest protest in years’
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss resignation honours would be a reward for failure, campaigner says
Rishi Sunak outside his home in London (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Sunak gains valuable ally as Johnson camp challenged over scale of support
Boris Johnson (Ben Stansall/PA)
Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again is ‘retrograde’, Greg Hands says
The resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister has led to a new contest for Tory leader (PA)
Who is backing who in the Tory leadership race?
First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford (Peter Byrne/PA)
Welsh First Minister to attend Qatar World Cup despite expected Labour snub
Fears have been raised that the Scottish Government’s spending review could result in a pay freeze for Police Scotland – or a reduction in numbers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police warnings over impact of Scottish Government’s resource spending review
Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson (Hannah McKay/PA)
Johnson would be ‘distracted’ by partygate probe if he became PM again – Raab

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented