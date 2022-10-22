Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 10.32pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Families are paying more than £530 extra for their mortgage than at this time last year, analysis by the Labour Party shows.

Laying the blame with Liz Truss’s “disastrous premiership”, Labour said a family with a mortgage on the average property are paying £537 a month more than they would have 12 months ago.

Lisa Nandy MP, shadow levelling up secretary, said tens of thousands of families will be paying higher mortgages for years “because the Conservatives crashed the economy”.

“This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and being paid for by working people. Tens of thousands of households will be paying higher mortgage bills for years to come because the Conservatives crashed the economy,” she said.

“Despite the U-turns, the damage has been done. Even now, families are still paying more because the Government has lost all credibility.

“The Tories simply cannot be trusted with the economy. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas to get Britain out of this mess, which is why we need a general election now.”

The current average price of a property in the UK has been estimated at £295,903.

Labour’s analysis applies the median loan-to-value ratio for mortgage sales in the UK, which is 70%. A 70% mortgage for a £295,903 house would be £207,132.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average term of a mortgage loan hit a record of 30 years in June.

On October 20 2020 the annual interest rate was 2.25%, while on October 22 last year it was 6.65%.

At 2.25% interest, monthly mortgage payments on a £295,903 property would be £791.75, while at 6.65% they would be £1,329.72 – a monthly increase of £537.96.

Over two years this would be an extra £12,911.06, according to Labour’s figures.

UK Finance expects 1.8 million people to remortgage next year, which is around 26% of all mortgages.

Responding to Labour’s analysis, a Treasury spokesperson said: “Growth requires confidence and stability.

“A central responsibility for any government is to do what is necessary for economic stability, and we have done so.

“But the UK’s long-term economic prospects remain positive as we deliver our mission for growth, and according to the IMF the UK is on course to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

