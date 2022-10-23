Northern Ireland Secretary urges DUP to restore powersharing as deadline looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland Secretary urges DUP to restore powersharing as deadline looms

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 10.39am Updated: October 23 2022, 4.10pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has urged the DUP to reform powersharing at Stormont as an election deadline looms.

The Conservative MP said politicians in Northern Ireland have choices they can make to stop an election being called.

But he reiterated that there is a legal obligation on the UK Government to call an election if the Assembly is not formed by Friday.

His Conservative colleague, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said there will not be devolved government at Stormont until the “legitimate interest” of the Unionists to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland takes place.

It comes as Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin called on the DUP to “honour” the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland by contributing to the restoration of the Stormont institutions.

On Saturday Mr Martin said it does not appear that devolved government at Stormont will be restored by Friday’s deadline.

Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday that if six months passes without powersharing being restored after an election then another election has to be called.

“It’s actually a legal requirement to call it then at one minute past midnight on the 28th of October,” he said.

He added: “The Democratic Unionist Party have got an opportunity to come back in and it’s really important actually, I think, that they do because there’s so many domestic issues in Northern Ireland that would be helped by their re-entry into the executive.

“And they’ve got some really talented politicians themselves who can help solve those issues out.

“So there is a choice that people can make to stop their being an election.

“But it’s got to be made by elected representatives in Northern Ireland going back in to that assembly.

“Without that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland would have to call an election this week.”

There is less than a week to form a Stormont executive before Secretary of State will be obliged by law to call a fresh assembly election.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers to form a new executive until the Westminster Government takes decisive action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It argues that the post-Brexit arrangements hamper trade and place a border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker told Sky News that devolved Government in Stormont will not happen until the “legitimate interest” of Unionists to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland takes place.

Mr Baker also said the UK Government’s current policy on the Northern Ireland Protocol “must be continued” no matter who becomes the next prime minister.

The Conservative MP has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.

“The only policy that can be successfully carried through on Northern Ireland is the one that we have,” he said.

“And everyone should understand that because if say Rishi (Sunak) or Penny (Mordaunt) didn’t carry through that policy, the Eurosceptics would implode the Government.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office (Jacob King/PA)

He added that his Conservative colleagues will “not tolerate any diversion, any equivocation on this point”.

Mr Baker said nobody should be in any doubt that Mr Sunak would “follow through on the current policy”.

“The EU, and I hope they’ll hear me, the EU should understand there’s not going to be a change of policy,” he added.

Mr Baker also said he had taken “big hits” when he apologised for his previous stance on Brexit in a bid to “change the negotiating dynamic and the friendship between us and Ireland”.

“It’s working,” he said. “That’s great. But I didn’t just speak with humility.

“I also spoke with resolve everyone needs to understand that the legitimate interest of Unionists is to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland.

“Now that’s the hardest problem we need to solve.

“But we will not have devolved government in Northern Ireland until it’s done.

“That means we won’t be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

“This is big stuff and everyone involved needs to understand we can offer both friendship, humility, we can make apologies where they’re needed.

“But in the end, we’ve got to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland.”

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister said it is “impossible” for a solution to be found to the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse ahead of this week’s election deadline.

Simon Coveney said all sides need to work to try to avert an unnecessary election in Northern Ireland, adding it would be “unreasonable” for the UK Government to “force” an election.

“We are seeing the DUP in Northern Ireland asking for something before they’re willing to support devolved government again that can’t be delivered, until we have a functioning government in Westminster again,” Mr Coveney told Irish broadcaster RTE.

“So unfortunately, political instability in the UK does have an impact here on the island of Ireland, north and south.”

He added: “An election that happens because (of) an ask that is impossible to deliver in the timeframe that we have, between now and next Friday, seems a very unreasonable basis to force an election in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney said the Irish Government “cannot and won’t” support devolved Government out of Westminster.

He added the “sensible” thing to do is for the Northern Ireland parties to restore powersharing while continuing to negotiate on the protocol.

“The DUP are effectively staying out of government in Northern Ireland. They’re potentially triggering an election next Friday on the back of an ask that can’t be delivered in that timescale,” he said. “And so I would, and I have asked them, to think about that.”

Mr Coveney added: “There is an obligation, I hope, on them to consider the facilitation of allowing devolved government to function in Northern Ireland while we work through the continuing challenges to get the protocol issue settled.”

