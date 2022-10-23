Average person could face significantly higher taxes, ex-bank governor warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average person could face significantly higher taxes, ex-bank governor warns

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 11.30am
Mervyn King, former Bank of England governor, arrives at BBC Broadcasting House (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Mervyn King, former Bank of England governor, arrives at BBC Broadcasting House (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Significantly higher taxes on the average person would be needed to finance higher public spending in the UK, according to a former Bank of England governor.

Lord King of Lothbury said there “isn’t enough money there amongst the rich to get it back” when it comes to meeting the “strong case” for extra spending in certain areas to help recover from the lockdown.

He added there is also a need for politicians to “front up” and explain the consequences of soaring inflation, the reduction on living standards caused by confronting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and helping future generations cope with the increased national debt.

Asked if this will feel similar to the recent era of austerity instigated by former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, Lord King replied: “In some ways it could be more difficult.”

He added on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I think everyone can see there is a strong case for higher public spending in certain areas as we recover from the lockdown period and in many ways people are very good at identifying areas where public spending should be higher in the longer term.

“The challenge is if we want European levels of welfare payments and public spending, you cannot finance that with American levels of tax rates.

“So we may need to confront the need to have significantly higher taxes on the average person.

“There isn’t enough money there amongst the rich to get it back.”

Lord King earlier outlined the challenge for the next prime minister and Opposition to confront high inflation, the scale of public debt and the need for the country to save more.

He said: “The big challenge, I think, is the best way to improve national savings is to reduce the size of the Government budget deficit and that’s a major challenge for both parties.”

Lord King noted public expenditure is not going down and is likely to increase, adding: “Therefore taxes will have to rise to fill the gap which is there at present.

“That doesn’t make a very happy picture for the next few years but what we need is a government that will tell us honestly there is a reduction in our national standard of living because we’ve decided to help Ukraine and confront Russia, and that means all of us are going to have to share the burden – we can’t just put all of it on our children and grandchildren.”

Lord King said mortgage rates are “clearly going to go up” but noted this was also happening elsewhere in the world.

He added all central banks “made the mistake” during the lockdown period of “thinking that they should print a lot of money to support the economy”.

Lord King went on: “Whereas in fact with the economy contracting under lockdown, that was the wrong policy and all central banks – not just ours but the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank – are all facing now very high inflation rates of close to 10%.

“We’re all in the same boat.”

In a message to politicians, Lord King said: “Time to front up, to have a narrative that explains to people the consequence of: a) allowing inflation to pick up; b) confronting Russia and supporting Ukraine, which has reduced our national standard of living; and c) the need to help future generations cope with the increased national debt we are leaving to them.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking on the same programme after Lord King’s remarks, said an incoming government is going to have to “pick up a real mess of our economy of the Tories’ making”.

He was asked to go into detail on policy areas for a Labour government and noted they would have to face “tough choices” that means they “can’t do some of the things we want to do as an incoming Labour government as quickly as we would want to”.

Asked what that would involve, Sir Keir replied: “I’m not going to write our manifesto on this programme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)
Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss
A view of the shard and BT Tower in central London (James Manning/PA)
Fresh strike for BT and Openreach workers amid pay dispute
A more joined-up approach is needed across the banking industry and other sectors to prevent fraud, according to Santander UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Santander seeks more banking checks to ‘break the spell’ of scammers
Ambulances outside the Harrogate Convention Centre (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ambulance workers to vote on possible strike over pay
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur's journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer warns markets are spooked by Tory ‘psychodrama’
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour
The moon rises behind the cranes of Peel Ports in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dockers to stage new strike with pay dispute unresolved
Rating agencies rate a country on the strength of its economy (James Manning/PA)
Political instability sees UK economic outlook downgraded by ratings agency
(PA)
Court staff begin nine-day walkout over case management system

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented