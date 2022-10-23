Who is backing who in the Tory leadership race?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is backing who in the Tory leadership race?

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 12.26pm Updated: October 23 2022, 7.31pm
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/Stefan Rousseau/Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/Stefan Rousseau/Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s public backers have put him beyond the threshold of 100 nominations from MPs required to be on the ballot for the Tory leadership race, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The former chancellor, who announced his bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on Sunday, has become the second candidate to enter the race after Penny Mordaunt, who announced she was standing on Friday.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has returned to the UK to plot a second run for the top job, although he has not officially declared this.

Here is the list of who is backing who, including those who have publicly declared or have been confirmed by PA:

Rishi Sunak – 134

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Sir Bob Neill, Mark Harper, Liam Fox, Gavin Williamson, Simon Baynes, Sir Robert Syms, Simon Hoare, Richard Graham, Rehman Chishti, Damian Hinds, Crispin Blunt, Julian Sturdy, Andrew Bowie, Greg Clark, John Glen, Robert Halfon, Robert Jenrick, Guy Opperman, Claire Coutinho, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson, Robin Walker, Mel Stride, Mark Garnier, Jo Gideon, Jonathan Djanogly, Victoria Prentis, Andrew Bowie, Helen Whately, James Morris, Anthony Browne, Nick Gibb, Philip Dunne, Julian Smith, Richard Holden, James Daly, Nigel Mills, Mark Logan, David Rutley, Andrew Bridgen, Gillian Keegan, Chris Philp, Sajid Javid, Jonathan Lord, Lucy Frazer, Duncan Baker, Johnny Mercer, Julie Marson, Steve Double, Kevin Hollinrake, Paul Maynard, Anthony Mangnall, Simon Hart, Craig Williams, John Stevenson, Gary Streeter, Andrew Murrison, Dominic Raab, Simon Jupp, Bim Afolami, James Cartlidge, Fay Jones, Alex Chalk, Maggie Throup, Edward Timpson, Laura Farris, Huw Merriman, Simon Fell, David TC Davies, Stephen Hammond, Andrew Jones, John Baron, Andrew Mitchell, James Wild, Rebecca Pow, Jamie Wallis, Oliver Dowden, Miriam Cates, Alan Mak, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat, Tobias Ellwood, Robert Largan, Paul Howell, Sir Peter Bottomley, Aaron Bell, Helen Grant, Caroline Nokes, David Johnston, George Eustice, James Gray, Jeremy Quin, Selaine Saxby, Desmond Swayne, Steve Brine, Richard Bacon, David Mundell, Steve Barclay, Oliver Heald, Sally-Ann Hart, Andrew Selous, Greg Hands, Graham Stuart, Flick Drummond, David Davis, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Hunt, Alun Cairns, Tim Loughton, Greg Knight, Justin Tomlinson, Andrew Lewer, Chris Loder, Steve Baker, Mike Freer, Grant Shapps, Chloe Smith, Theresa Villiers, Mark Pawsey, Stuart Andrew, Matt Vickers, Neil O’Brien, Suella Braverman, Philip Davies, David Simmonds, Will Quince, Gagan Mohindra, Peter Gibson, Nus Ghani, Stephen Crabb, Michelle Donelan, Jesse Norman, Geoffrey Cox, James Heappey

Boris Johnson (yet to formally declare) – 47

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Michael Fabricant, Leo Docherty, Paul Bristow, Andrea Jenkyns, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jane Stevenson, Sir James Duddridge, Nigel Adams, Tom Pursglove, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Gullis, Mark Pritchard, Shaun Bailey, Nadine Dorries, Sir Edward Leigh, Priti Patel, Trudy Harrison, Sheryll Murray, Alok Sharma, Marco Longhi, Andrew Stephenson, Christopher Chope, Amanda Milling, Jill Mortimer, Jane Hunt, Ian Levy, Ben Wallace, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Antony Higginbotham, David Morris, Peter Bone, Scott Benton, Sir William Cash, Chris Heaton-Harris, Stephen McPartland, Matthew Offord, Karl McCartney, Gareth Johnson, Bill Cash, James Grundy, Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley, Sarah Atherton, Nadhim Zahawi, James Cleverly, Ben Everitt

Penny Mordaunt – 25

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

John Lamont, George Freeman, Bob Seely, Caroline Ansell, Harriett Baldwin, Nicola Richards, Maria Miller, Caroline Dinenage, Andrea Leadsom, John Penrose, Robbie Moore, Kieran Mullan, Neil Hudson, Mary Robinson, Derek Thomas, Damian Collins, Craig Tracey, Marcus Fysh, Tracey Crouch, Heather Wheeler, Damian Green, Roger Gale, Luke Evans, Caroline Dineage, Harriett Baldwin

Boris Johnson may have withdrawn from the race to be the next Prime Minister, but there are sure to be questions about what the ex-Number 10 resident does next (Victoria Jones/PA)
What next for Boris Johnson, the former PM with aspirations to lead again?
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has said the party will have a new leader by Friday (PA)
Tory leadership contest: How the week will unfold
(PA)
Who are the contenders for the next leader of the Tory Party?
Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Tory MPs to make their choice for leader after Johnson withdraws
Hydrogen could provide Scotland with its ‘greatest industrial opportunity since oil and gas’, Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Hydrogen could be Scotland’s ‘greatest opportunity’ since oil and gas
Children living in deprived areas are 2.6 times as likely to die before their first birthday as children in less deprived areas, the research found. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children’s health inequalities branded ‘national problem for Scotland’
Ambulances outside the Harrogate Convention Centre (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ambulance workers to vote on possible strike over pay
(PA)
Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London, after travelling on a flight from the Caribbean, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister. Picture date: Saturday October 22, 2022.
Johnson’s statement in full as he rules out bid to return to No 10
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wallace rejects Russian radioactive ‘dirty bomb’ accusations

