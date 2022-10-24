Johnson comeback was never going to work, Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson comeback was never going to work, Starmer says

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 11.37am Updated: October 24 2022, 11.41am
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has recalled dropping his head in his hands at the prospect of Boris Johnson running again for No 10, suggesting the comeback was “never going to work”.

The Labour leader said his “first sentiment” on hearing Mr Johnson had ruled himself out of the race was that “he didn’t have the numbers” required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot.

The former prime minister claimed to have amassed at least 102 nominations, surpassing the all-important threshold of 100, despite lagging far behind rival Rishi Sunak in public declarations.

Some at Westminster suspected that he chose to step aside rather than face the humiliation of having to admit he could not make the total.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Keir said he was dismayed when he heard of Mr Johnson’s ambitions to return to the frontline.

“When he first said that he was going to run, and everybody was sort of rallying around, I did put my head in my hands and think, so, really, we’re going to go from the prime minister who’s just crashed the economy… back to the guy that only… months ago, most of us were saying was unfit for office,” he said.

“It was never going to work, I don’t think.”

He added: “The less time now spent on this sort of chaotic, ridiculous circus at the top of the Tory party, the better.”

The ex-PM had returned home from a Caribbean holiday as he plotted a bid for No 10 less than two months after being ousted following a series of scandals, but said on Sunday he would not be standing.

He said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in Downing Street by the end of the week if he had gone for the top job, but admitted he could not unite his warring party.

Taking questions from LBC’s listeners during his regular phone-in session, Sir Keir also confirmed Labour’s senior team will snub the World Cup in Qatar over human rights concerns.

Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen scrutiny of Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while some are also worried about the welcome LGBT fans will receive during their visit.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport after travelling a flight from the Caribbean (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not part of the local culture.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said there is “not a great deal” between Labour and the Tories on immigration when it comes to their preference for a “points-based” system.

But he said Labour would scrap the Government’s controversial Rwanda scheme.

Separately, he insisted his party would not take Britain back into the EU, pledged there would be no new oil and gas licences granted under Labour, and said a “sustainable pay rise” will only be possible with growth in the economy.

Speaking to a supporter of Just Stop Oil, he described protesters for the climate activist group as “arrogant” and “wrong”.

“I particularly think about the images we’ve seen of ambulances coming down the road and not being able to get through because people have glued themselves to the road,” he said.

“My mum was very ill all of her life. She was in those ambulances when she was alive, and there will be other families listening to this who are in the same situation.”

Sir Keir also reflected on a somewhat lively school career, recalling that he received a detention for fighting.

He told LBC his former classmate Lord Cooper was “not completely wrong” to say he was “a bit of a lad”.

“There was bits and bobs going on, yes,” he added.

