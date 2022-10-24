Rishi Sunak faces biggest Labour poll lead in 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak faces biggest Labour poll lead in 25 years

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 12.31pm Updated: October 24 2022, 2.41pm
Double-digit leads started to appear in early September (Hannah McKay/PA)
Double-digit leads started to appear in early September (Hannah McKay/PA)

Rishi Sunak will become prime minister with his party trailing Labour in the polls by the largest gap for 25 years.

The Tories’ seven-day poll average currently stands at 20%, 33 points behind Labour on 53%.

Before this year, the last time Labour enjoyed leads that regularly averaged 30 or more percentage points was in the months directly after the general election of 1997, when Tony Blair led the party to a 179-seat majority.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

While most polling companies in recent days have shown Labour’s lead to be in the very high 20s or low 30s, three have put it even higher, at 36 points (Redfield & Wilton), 37 points (YouGov) and 39 points (People Polling).

The figures from People Polling put the Conservatives on 14%, only three points ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 11% and the lowest poll score for the Tories for at least 50 years.

These are the sorts of numbers that would be likely to see a landslide Labour victory at a general election – were one to take place tomorrow and were people to vote in the same way across the country.

Labour has been ahead of the Conservatives in the polls since December last year, around the time stories first began to emerge of Downing Street parties during Covid-19 lockdowns.

But until last month the lead was usually in single digits.

Double-digit leads started to appear in early September, soon after Liz Truss became prime minister.

On September 23, the day the former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made his financial statement in the House of Commons, Labour’s seven-day average poll share stood at 41% while the Tories were on 33%.

Since then, Labour’s lead has grown steadily, reaching 18 percentage points by September 30, 25 points by October 7 and 31 points by October 16.

Opinion polls are snapshots of the prevailing public mood, not projections or forecasts.

With the next general election still more than two years away – the latest possible date is January 23 2025 – there is plenty of time for the national numbers to change.

But polls both shape and reflect the prevailing mood of the country, in turn affecting morale among politicians and party members alike.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA)
Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson
Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt (Victoria Jones/James Manning/Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman and Raab return and Hunt stays on as Sunak targets Truss ‘mistakes’
Gillian Keegan who has been appointed as Education Secretary (PA)
Rishi Sunak appoints fifth education secretary in just under four months
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Re-appointed Wallace has said military spending must rise
The Hunting with Dogs Bill passed its first stage of scrutiny in the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs accept general principles of Hunting with Dogs Bill but pledge amendments
Dominic Raab has been reappointed to his former roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab’s comeback as Justice Secretary branded ‘concerning’ by opponents
Dominic Raab, Suella Braverman and Oliver Dowden (James Manning/Stefan Rousseau/Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet
Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, days after she quit Liz Truss’s Government (Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf gave an update on the progress at Dr Gray’s on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Yousaf: Consultant-led maternity service for Moray hospital is ‘ultimate target’

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
Video: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Double-digit leads started to appear in early September (Hannah McKay/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented