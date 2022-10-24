Sturgeon pledges ‘real commitment’ to transform care experience in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s First Minister has said there is a “real commitment” to transform the experience of children in care.

Nicola Sturgeon visited Buchanan Street Residential Children’s House in Coatbridge as Care Experienced Week kicked off on Monday.

It follows an open letter written by Ms Sturgeon to the care community in which she recognised that “continued action was needed” from the Scottish Government following on from The Promise – a pledge to bring change following the 2020 Independent Care Review.

Speaking after her breakfast morning with residents and staff, she said that at its heart The Promise “has the belief that young people who grew up in care have the same opportunities, the same life chances and the same loving family environments as any other young person.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alongside Linda Smith, house manager, and young people during her visit to Buchanan Street Residential Children’s Home in Coatbridge, to mark Care Experienced Week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There’s a real commitment, not just on my part, although certainly on my part, on the part of the Scottish Government and the whole care sector to transform the experience of care and at places like the children’s home that I’m visiting today as a shining example of that practice.”

The independent investigation in 2020 called for a radical overhaul of the care system, which it said at the time was “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling for far too many children and families” and “doesn’t adequately value the voices and experience of those in it”.

The First Minister’s letter went on to say: “I am absolutely committed to keeping The Promise by 2030 but I also recognise that continued action is needed by the Scottish Government, by councils, by local services, by health boards – by all of Scotland – to ensure our Promise is kept.”

A report from non-profit organisation Who Cares? Scotland called for the government to put more emphasis on support for care experienced adults and mental health, and it said there should always be clear timescales against which actions will be delivered.

Nicola Sturgeon has breakfast with young people and staff at Buchanan Street Residential Children’s Home in Coatbridge (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Delivering on the promise is going to take time. It’s a process and it involved and requires real commitment.

“It’s not just about investment, important though that is, and that is, of course, difficult against the backdrop of another wave of Tory austerity that is coming down the track at us.

“But much more than that, it’s about attitude and mindsets and how we love and care for the young people who grew up in the care of the state.

“It is something that needs long-term commitment. The promise was a 10-year commitment. The infrastructure of the promise is in place, but now it is about ensuring that we continue to press forward with that fundamental change in how young people are cared for.”

Measures from the Scottish Government include supporting more families to stay together where it is safe to do so by providing £500 million for the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding.