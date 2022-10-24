University staff vote in favour of strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

University staff vote in favour of strikes

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 2.19pm Updated: October 24 2022, 7.16pm
The union said university staff are facing poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
The union said university staff are facing poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 70,000 university staff at 150 universities could strike after union members voted in favour of action.

The University and College Union (UCU) said the result of a ballot on Monday is a clear indication of the anger felt by staff over pay, conditions and pensions.

The UCU, which represents a large number of academics, lecturers, researchers, managers, administrators and other staff, has now called on vice chancellors to enter negotiations in order to avoid disruption.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Today history has been made by our members in universities, who in huge numbers have delivered an unprecedented mandate for strike action.

“The vice chancellors who run universities have repeatedly and in a co-ordinated fashion come after our members.

“Well, now it’s 150 bosses against 70,000 university workers who are ready and willing to bring the entire sector to a standstill if serious negotiations don’t start very soon.

“University staff are crucial workers in communities up and down the UK. They are sending a clear message that they will not accept falling pay, insecure employment and attacks on pensions. They know their power and are ready to take back what is theirs from a sector raking in tens of billions of pounds.”

The union said university staff are facing poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis, and has demanded a 12% pay uplift – in line with inflation, according to the Retail Price Index (RPI) – plus an additional 2%.

In May, the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents higher education institutions in pay talks, announced a scheme of graded pay rises, starting at 9% for the lowest paid staff and reducing to 3% for those on higher salaries, which came in in August.

The UCU also said university staff, on average, work an additional two days per week unpaid due to excessive workloads, while a third of academic staff are on insecure contracts.

Meanwhile it is fighting cuts to a pension scheme, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), which the union said would mean a typical member would lose 35% of their guaranteed retirement income.

Members voted on two separate ballots: for pay and working conditions, and cuts to pensions.

In the pay and working conditions ballot, the Yes vote for strike action was 81.1% and the turnout was 57.8%.

In the pensions ballot, the Yes vote for strike action was 84.9% and the turnout was 60.2%. Staff also voted Yes for action short of a strike in both ballots.

UCEA chief executive Raj Jethwa said the result was “disappointing”.

He said: “UCEA and its member HE [higher education] institutions want to work with UCU and other trade unions to support staff and students and to avoid disruptive industrial action.

“However, there needs to be a realistic assessment of what is possible.”

Mr Jewtha said higher education institutions were facing rising costs and most were seeing incomes fall.

He added pay rises put jobs at risk and that he hoped UCU “will carefully consider how to react to this ballot outcome”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed as Northern Ireland Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Restoring Stormont executive ‘should be priority for reappointed NI Secretary’
Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA)
Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson
Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt (Victoria Jones/James Manning/Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman and Raab return and Hunt stays on as Sunak targets Truss ‘mistakes’
Gillian Keegan who has been appointed as Education Secretary (PA)
Rishi Sunak appoints fifth education secretary in just under four months
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Re-appointed Wallace has said military spending must rise
The Hunting with Dogs Bill passed its first stage of scrutiny in the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs accept general principles of Hunting with Dogs Bill but pledge amendments
Dominic Raab has been reappointed to his former roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab’s comeback as Justice Secretary branded ‘concerning’ by opponents
Dominic Raab, Suella Braverman and Oliver Dowden (James Manning/Stefan Rousseau/Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet
Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, days after she quit Liz Truss’s Government (Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
Video: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
The union said university staff are facing poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented