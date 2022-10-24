Markets rally as businesses call for end to uncertainty under new PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Markets rally as businesses call for end to uncertainty under new PM

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 3.41pm Updated: October 24 2022, 5.27pm
Markets had largely already expected a Sunak victory before it was officially announced on Monday afternoon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Business leaders have called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.

After weeks of chaos following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget, and months of uncertainty under her predecessor, businesses need more certainty on energy support and help finding workers and boosting international trade and exports, the British Chambers of Commerce said.

“The political and economic uncertainty of the past few months has been hugely damaging to British business confidence and must now come to an end,” said director general Shevaun Haviland.

“The new prime minister must be a steady hand on the tiller to see the economy through the challenging conditions ahead.”

Markets had largely already expected a Sunak victory before it was officially announced on Monday afternoon.

The markets had a rollercoaster day.

Shares on the FTSE 100 index of London’s biggest companies initially rose by as much as half a per cent, before falling to nearly 0.8% down.

In the afternoon the FTSE recovered again, closing up 0.64% at 7,013 points. The pound initially dropped in value against the dollar following the confirmation, before a volatile spell and ultimately finished in the red.

At the close of markets in London, one pound could buy 1.129 dollars, down slightly on the day.

The interest rate that the Government pays on its 30-year gilts dropped by 0.2 percentage points on the day to 3.8% and was largely unimpacted by the confirmation of Mr Sunak’s appointment.

In the end Mr Sunak was the only remaining candidate for the position, after Penny Mordaunt dropped out and Boris Johnson never declared his candidacy.

He will now face a whole inbox of requests from businesses and sectors up and down the country.

Youngest prime ministers since 1900
(PA Graphics)

Kate Nicholls, the boss of the UK Hospitality trade body, said “stable political leadership is absolutely critical” and that the body had worked “very closely” with Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

She added: “I would encourage him to extend business rates relief, reform the entire business rates system in the longer term and lower the current rate of VAT.”

But environmental campaigners warned the new leader that he must avoid supporting certain types of business if he wants to help slash emissions.

“Rishi Sunak has pledged he’ll deliver on the Government’s climate targets,” said Kierra Box, campaigner at Friends of the Earth.

“Yet his track record as chancellor – which saw new North Sea oil and gas fast-tracked, levies for domestic flights cut and a weak windfall tax on profiting fossil fuel companies imposed – suggests otherwise.

“He also backed fracking with community consent during the summer leadership race, but this proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Liz Truss’s premiership.”

