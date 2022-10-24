Sunak told he must deal with NI Protocol to see Stormont restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak told he must deal with NI Protocol to see Stormont restored

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 4.47pm
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has been told by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he must deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol if he wants to see Stormont restored.

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting to the news that the former chancellor will be the next prime minister, with the leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, Naomi Long, urging him to reform the devolved powersharing institutions.

One of the pressing issues facing Mr Sunak will be the political crisis in Northern Ireland where there has been no functioning Assembly for months due to the DUP protest against the workings of the post-Brexit protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

If the Stormont institutions are not restored by Friday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has pledged that he will call fresh Assembly elections.

Ulster powersharing
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP, called on Rishi Sunak to deal with the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

In his message to the new prime minister, Sir Jeffrey said: “There may be a focus on the unity of the Conservative Party, but the unity of our United Kingdom must be protected.

“The protocol is incompatible with the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“If the prime minister wants to see a fully functioning Stormont, then he must deal with it once and for all.

“Delivering that solution would be a very powerful signal that he is focused on building a better future for everyone.”

Ulster powersharing
Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, said the new PM needed to take a fresh approach to NI political problems (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Long urged Mr Sunak to take a “fresh approach” to political problems in Northern Ireland.

She said: “Northern Ireland needs stable and sustainable government.

“Rishi Sunak needs to recognise, even if a solution to the protocol can be agreed with the EU, there remains an inherent instability at the heart of our institutions.

“The protocol is only the latest in a long line of grievances to have collapsed Stormont.

“Until the institutions are reformed to remove the vetoes the largest parties wield over Executive formation, the crisis-collapse cycle will continue.”

Ulster powersharing
Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, has called for a general election (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the process of appointing Mr Sunak as prime minister was a “farce” and called for a general election.

The Foyle MP added: “Mr Sunak’s predecessors have completely destroyed the public’s confidence in politics and public service and wrecked the economy and he should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess.

“The circus that has surrounded British politics has to end and the only way to do that is through a general election and the establishment of a Labour-led government.”

Ulster powersharing
Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, said the ‘protocol must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the UK was desperate for a strong and stable government.

He added: “Northern Ireland needs better government and that means the restoration of the devolved institutions.

“One of the new prime minister’s priorities must be resolving the political impasse and dealing with the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Northern Ireland cannot continue to be used as political football between the United Kingdom and the EU. The protocol must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said she hoped Mr Sunak’s victory would lead to “economic stability and political certainty”.

Ann McGregor said: “Given the significant fiscal pressures we face and with only days left until Northern Ireland could find itself without devolved ministers, we would urge the new prime minister and the UK Government to do all that they can, without delay, to work with local parties to restore a fully functioning Executive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak will enter No 10 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak to be appointed PM before building Cabinet
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation
The Scottish and Welsh governments are seeking to replace the Erasmus scheme (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim
The Government is not planning to open an inquiry solely into Covid vaccine safety, a minister has said (Danny Lawson/PA))
Government not planning inquiry solely into vaccine safety – health minister
The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill will get a second reading (Yui Mok/PA)
Tax cuts to help new homebuyers clear first Commons hurdle
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? The new Tory leader’s first days
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)
What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?
Rishi Sunak is leader of the Conservative Party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Tories must stop ‘doling out prime ministers’
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
3
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
Georgia Shackleton playing the violin at RRS Discovery. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented