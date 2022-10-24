What happens to the UK-India trade deal when Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

What happens to the UK-India trade deal when Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister?

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.06pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at a press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Ben Stansall/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at a press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Government has missed a deadline set by Boris Johnson to sign a free trade deal with India, prompting questions over the future of the negotiations under incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier this month, Downing Street insisted there was no rush for Britain to finalise an agreement amid reports that talks with the government of Narendra Modi were close to collapse.

At the time, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said negotiations were continuing despite claims that anger in New Delhi over remarks by then home secretary Suella Braverman criticising Indian migrants had put hopes of an agreement in jeopardy.

Tory turmoil
Negotiations for a trade deal between the UK and India were reportedly thrown into doubt after comments made by ex-home secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)

When Boris Johnson visited India in April, the two countries set a deadline of Diwali on Monday to conclude a deal, with reports that Mr Modi could travel to the UK to mark the occasion. But no announcement has been made, despite outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss committing to the same deadline.

The DIT had sought to play down suggestions of a breakdown in negotiations, with a spokesman saying the Government would only sign when the terms were right.

As the latest Conservative leadership handover takes place, attention will turn to how Mr Sunak may approach the subject, particularly given his links to the country.

The 42-year-old is the first British Asian and Hindu to become prime minister in the UK. His wife is the daughter of India’s sixth richest man, and his parents are of Punjabi descent.

During the last leadership election where Mr Sunak lost out to Ms Truss, the former chancellor said he wanted to be “pragmatic” in his approach to immigration and make sure his policies support economic growth. Although he said little about his views on the use of work visas while the UK continues to face a labour shortage, these comments suggest a more liberal attitude than favoured by the likes of Ms Braverman.

During her brief tenure in charge of the Home Office, Ms Braverman clashed with Downing Street for expressing views which put her at odds with Government policy as Ms Truss struggled to enforce party discipline.

Ms Braverman said she had “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India, telling The Spectator she had “concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit”.

“Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” she told the magazine.

“We even reached an agreement with the Indian government last year to encourage and facilitate better co-operation in this regard. It has not necessarily worked very well.”

Her comments were reported to have provoked a furious reaction from ministers and officials in New Delhi.

