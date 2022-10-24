Almost two-thirds of public want general election once Sunak becomes PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost two-thirds of public want general election once Sunak becomes PM

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.17pm
Rishi Sunak has been chosen as Conservative leader and the new Prime Minister but has ruled out an early election (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been chosen as Conservative leader and the new Prime Minister but has ruled out an early election (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost two-thirds of voters want a general election before the end of the year, a poll has found.

Some 62% of people told polling company Ipsos that they wanted to see a general election held in 2022, once Rishi Sunak had taken office as Prime Minister.

The proportion of the public calling for a general election has increased since Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20.

At the beginning of August, 51% of people told Ipsos they would back a general election. The latest figures came from a survey of 1,000 adults between October 20 and 21.

The Government has until January 2025 to hold an election, and Mr Sunak ruled out an early poll in his first speech to Conservative MPs on Monday.

Simon Hoare, a senior MP who supported Mr Sunak, told reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.

“Certainly, he said that there will be no early general election.”

Opposition parties have been calling for a general election since Ms Truss’s resignation, claiming her successor has “no mandate”.

Following Mr Sunak’s coronation as Tory leader on Monday, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “I think everybody who I’ve spoken to, the public, have said we should be having a general election.

“There is no mandate now. The Conservatives have completely broken their promises, broken our economy, and now they want to see a general election.”

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

Another Ipsos poll, carried out between October 19 and 20, suggests Mr Sunak will begin his premiership trailing opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The poll found 36% of people thought Mr Sunak would make a good Prime Minister, a higher total than any other Conservative but slightly behind Sir Keir’s total of 46%.

More people also think Mr Sunak will make a bad Prime Minister, with 32% saying that about him while 28% think Sir Keir would do a bad job.

Keiran Pedley, director of political research at Ipsos, said: “In choosing Rishi Sunak as the next Prime Minister, the Conservative Party have picked a contender with the widest appeal, but the public are still uncertain whether he will do a good job in office.

“The challenges laid out here are the fact his ratings start slightly behind Labour’s Keir Starmer and he will also have to unify his party, as the former prime minister Boris Johnson received similar levels of support among Conservative voters.”

Some 54% of Conservative voters told Ipsos they though Mr Sunak would do a good job as prime minister, compared to 52% who thought Mr Johnson would do a good job if he was brought back.

