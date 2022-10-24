What’s next for Rishi Sunak? The new Tory leader’s first days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? The new Tory leader’s first days

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 7.21pm
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after a truncated leadership contest following Liz Truss’s resignation.

The former chancellor won the race on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of enough MPs and after Boris Johnson ditched his own comeback attempt.

While exact timings might change, here is a look at how the handover of power will unfold.

– Tuesday, October 25

Ms Truss, who stepped down last week after only six weeks in office, is set to hold a farewell meeting with her Cabinet at 9am, Downing Street said.

She will then step out and make a statement outside the famous black door of No 10 at around 10.15am.

Ms Truss will then take a short car ride from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, in which she will formally tender her resignation.

The King with Liz Truss
The King with Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Once she has left, it is Mr Sunak’s turn to see the King at the palace. He will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.

Mr Sunak will then head back to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 11.35am.

It is customary for the new prime minister to be greeted by the Cabinet Secretary at the door of No 10 and get clapped in by staff before heading into the Cabinet Room to receive security and intelligence briefings from civil servants.

Mr Sunak will be handed the nuclear codes and write “letters of last resort” to commanders of submarines carrying Trident nuclear missiles with orders on what to do if the Government has been wiped out in a nuclear attack.

He is likely to use the rest of the day to start putting together his new Cabinet as he seeks to fix a fractured party.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Veteran Westminster watchers have started to speculate about who will take the top spots in his Cabinet, with Jeremy Hunt potentially staying on as Chancellor in the name of stability, Dominic Raab expected to make a return to Cabinet, and Ms Mordaunt tipped for a promotion.

Mr Sunak could also start receiving calls from world leaders wishing him well in the new job.

– Wednesday, October 26

Mr Sunak is set to face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his first Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

He is likely to continue his reshuffle and receive more calls from international leaders as he starts working through his in-tray. He faces a daunting set of challenges, exacerbated by the chaotic legacy left by Ms Truss, including turbulent financial markets and industrial unrest.

– Monday, October 31

This is the date set by Ms Truss and Chancellor Mr Hunt for the highly anticipated Halloween fiscal statement setting out how the Government intends to get the public finances back on track.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

It remains to be seen whether Mr Sunak will opt to stick to this timetable.

Mr Hunt has warned of “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions ahead on tax and spending. Mr Sunak, who has emphasised the need for financial stability, may take a broadly similar approach.

– November

Mr Sunak is expected to make his first international trips as prime minister, travelling to the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt in early November and to the G20 in Bali a week later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak will enter No 10 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak to be appointed PM before building Cabinet
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation
The Scottish and Welsh governments are seeking to replace the Erasmus scheme (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim
The Government is not planning to open an inquiry solely into Covid vaccine safety, a minister has said (Danny Lawson/PA))
Government not planning inquiry solely into vaccine safety – health minister
The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill will get a second reading (Yui Mok/PA)
Tax cuts to help new homebuyers clear first Commons hurdle
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)
What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?
Rishi Sunak is leader of the Conservative Party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Tories must stop ‘doling out prime ministers’
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
3
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
Georgia Shackleton playing the violin at RRS Discovery. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The World No 1 ranking actually means something at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented