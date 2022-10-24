MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 12.03am
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour have urged MSPs to vote to close loopholes in proposed new fox hunting laws.

The Scottish Parliament will vote on the first stage of the Hunting With Dogs Bill on Tuesday as it proposed to close the loopholes that have plagued the ban since its introduction in 2002.

Mairi McAllan, Holyrood’s Environment and Land Reform Minister, said “chasing and killing of a wild mammal with a dog for sport, or otherwise, has no place in modern Scotland” but added that “foxes and other wild mammals can be a significant concern for farmers, and can pose a serious risk to livestock”.

“The Bill has been designed to balance the needs of farmers, land managers and conservation groups – who must be allowed to effectively manage wildlife where necessary – with the need to stop illegal hunting and prevent unnecessary suffering,” the MSP said.

However, Labour’s animal welfare spokesperson Colin Smyth said his party will lodge amendments to remove proposals for a licensing scheme that could give hunters ways around the rules.

Under the scheme, packs of dogs can still be used to “flush” out foxes under licence.

The Scottish Greens’ rural affairs spokesperson, Ariane Burgess, also announced she will seek to significantly strengthen the Bill through a series of amendments as it makes its way through Parliament.

Mr Smyth urged MSPs to “right the wrong” by supporting the amendments.

He said: “Hunts have been riding roughshod over both the letter, and the spirit, of the fox hunting ban for a decade now, but we finally have a chance to right this wrong.

“The SNP are set to create new loopholes as we close the old ones with their unworkable and unnecessary licensing scheme – but you cannot license cruelty.

“The Greens have sold out animal welfare in Government, by giving the SNP a free pass to ignore their views.

“I will fight to make this the last tally-ho for hunting by removing this loophole and consigning this archaic sport to the history books once and for all.

“If SNP MSPs vote with the Tories against my amendment, they will be voting to continue hunting with packs of dogs.”

Meanwhile, Ms Burgess said the proposals must be careful not to close loopholes and replace them with new ones.

She said: “Hunting with packs of dogs is cruel, outdated and totally unnecessary. It should have ended years ago.

“A lot of people think fox hunting is already banned in Scotland, but the reality is that there are far too many loopholes in the existing law.

“This has allowed fox hunting to continue throughout the last 20 years. It’s also allowed the continuation of underground fighting between terrier dogs and foxes.

“The new Bill is supposed to resolve these ambiguities and make it easier to prosecute illegal activity, but the licensing scheme would risk closing some loopholes while creating new ones.

“There is no excuse for these brutal and inhumane practices to continue, and the polls have repeatedly shown that the public back an outright ban.”

Ms McAllan said the intention of the licensing scheme was to “provide for exceptional situations where, for example, the local terrain or conditions mean that a limit of two dogs would not allow farmers to protect their livestock”.

The SNP MSP, who said she would give “careful consideration to any suggestions”, added: “We do not intend to allow this licensing regime to become a loophole, that is why we have set out robust controls on its use within the Bill, including restricting the maximum number of days for which a licence can be issued.”

